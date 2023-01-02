ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

newportdispatch.com

New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua

NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home

GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide

The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
GILFORD, NH
WCAX

Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
LEBANON, NH
NECN

NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase

A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
ENFIELD, NH
WCAX

Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home. Troopers say the 2-year-old dog named Tundra was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road Wednesday. The man who called it in told...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County

BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
BOW, NH
NECN

Man Who Stabbed 2 in NH New Year's Eve Fight Arrested, Police Say

A fight that broke out early on New Year's Eve left two people stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a man in the case. Charles Dexter, 35, faces charges of assault, having a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence and riot over the fight that was reported about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River

The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill.
NORWICH, VT
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH

