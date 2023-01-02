Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
WMUR.com
One of 3 suspects pleads guilty to role in gun thefts at New Hampshire stores
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the three people accused of stealing firearms at different stores across New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to the federal charges he was facing. Johariel Quezada, 19, admitted in court Thursday that he played a role in conspiring to steal more than 40 firearms at three gun shops in New Hampshire.
newportdispatch.com
Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD — A teenager was fatally shot by police inside a Gilford, New Hampshire home after allegedly threatening others with a knife. The incident took place at a home on Varney Point Road at around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Today authorities identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mischa Fay. One...
WMUR.com
Unique process leads to suspended sentence in hit-and-run
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who crashed into a person on the side of a New Hampshire highway who was helping victims of a car crash was given a suspended sentence Wednesday after taking part in a restorative justice process. The judge, prosecution and defense said the resolution of...
Death of Teen Shot by Gilford, New Hampshire, Cop Ruled a Homicide
The death of a teen armed with a knife shot dead by a Gilford police officer the night of New Year's Day has been ruled a homicide by the state Attorney General's office. Police were called to a home on Varney Point Road around 9:50 p.m. and encountered a teen identified as Mischa Fay, 17. One officer fired an electroshock weapon and the other shot his firearm. Fay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
WCAX
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at his home by Gilford police on New Year's Day. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
newportdispatch.com
Police chase through several New Hampshire towns ends with crash in Warner
WARNER — A 40-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a crash in Warner early this morning after fleeing from police. Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on I-93 north at around 1:10 a.m. The driver failed to stop for the troopers and...
NECN
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
WCAX
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home. Troopers say the 2-year-old dog named Tundra was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road Wednesday. The man who called it in told...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Route 5, Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 44-year-old man from Springfield was arrested for DUI drugs following a crash in Weathersfield yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 5 at around 9:35 p.m. Police say that the driver, Brian Hill, was under the influence while operating a motor vehicle. Hill was placed...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle crashes into New Hampshire state police cruiser in Merrimack County
BOW — The New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow this morning. According to the report, Michael Dimattia, 31 of Concord, New Hampshire, was operating a 1999 Nissan and attempting to merge into the middle lane.
AG: Knife-wielding person dies after being shot by police inside New Hampshire home
GILFORD, N.H. — A knife-wielding person died after they were shot by police inside a home in New Hampshire on Sunday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of an armed person at 5 Varney Point Road in Gilford shortly before 10 p.m. encountered a resident inside with a knife in hand, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
mynbc5.com
Bradford Police arrest man with knife who attempted to break into rehab center
BRADFORD, Vt. — Bradford Police arrested a man armed with a knife who attempted to break into a rehab facility on Tuesday morning. Investigators said they found 63-year-old Paul Sileski in a vehicle parked on the lawn of the Valley Vista Rehab Center at 8 a.m. After taking Sileski...
NECN
Man Who Stabbed 2 in NH New Year's Eve Fight Arrested, Police Say
A fight that broke out early on New Year's Eve left two people stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a man in the case. Charles Dexter, 35, faces charges of assault, having a deadly weapon, falsifying evidence and riot over the fight that was reported about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police said.
WCAX
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
