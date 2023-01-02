ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

WLUC

Menominee County pantry helps feed 61 families in December

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County food pantry feeds dozen of families each month. It operates differently than most pantries, according to those who maintain it. The Menominee Mid-Country Ministerial Food Pantry fed 61 families in December. Director John Badendick said when you enter the pantry, it’s a lot like Costco or Sam’s Club.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
MARQUETTE, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Southernmost City in the U.P. is Menominee, Michigan

The southernmost city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.....hmmm... Menominee's genesis occurred in 1796 when a fur trading post sprang up. In the 1830s, the first sawmill was constructed by Farnsworth & Brush. Seeing this, others came and built even more sawmills and the lumbering began. The area prospered in the timber trade and then started to peter out in the 1890s. By 1930, it was over.
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba City Manager job posting opens Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba is looking for a new city manager and the application for the job opens Friday. Any current city of Escanaba employees can apply to be the city’s new manager. Escanaba City Council voted to open the job posting for three business...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture were advised to shelter in place Wednesday night. A bulletin was broadcast shortly after 10 p.m. saying the advisory was lifted. WPS repaired the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors to restore gas...
CRIVITZ, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
Banana 101.5

The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan

Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
KINGSFORD, MI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay

A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 3, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday January 3, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Two People Arrested In Late-Night Meth Bust In Escanaba

Two people were arrested in an overnight drug bust Thursday during a traffic stop in Escanaba. The Escanaba Public Safety Department says it stopped the vehicle in the 700 Block of North Lincoln Road at just after 2 a.m.. The woman who was driving, Brittany Schneider, was taken into custody...
ESCANABA, MI

