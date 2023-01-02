ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Missing teen found safe after search in Alamance County, officials confirm

By Alliyah Sims, Lauren Crawford
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help.

Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they resumed their search this morning, around a mile from his home.

A neighbor tells FOX8 that she heard some sounds and saw him wandering in the field behind her home. He appeared to be lost, and when she checked on him, he told her he was hungry. She got him some food, hot chocolate, socks and a blanket.

Officials say Cody is in good condition, but he was evaluated by EMS just in case. His family is asking for privacy.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Brammer was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington. He was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The search had to pause Sunday night into Monday morning due to the fog, which the sheriff’s office said interfered with their efforts.

His family took to social media asking the community to help find Cody, 17 years old and last seen in a gray shirt and pajama pants. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, his parents are deceased, and his aunt and uncle have custody.

Deputies spent more than 12 hours using the parking lot at the Lakeview Community Church as their command center.

60 people launched drones, searched with K-9s and used ATVs to look for Cody.

He ended up less than a mile away and was looking for a safe place in a woman’s backyard when the team searching for him got word he was spotted.

The woman living at the home tells FOX8 when she approached the teenager, his first words were “I’m hungry.”

She gave him food, hot chocolate, socks and a warm blanket.

“We had folks here from Guilford County, Orange County. We also had a contingent from Civil Air Patrol and NCHP, so it was just a conglomeration of people who understand the true meaning of being public servants, and I think we did this job really well today,” said Byron Tucker with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX8 did reach out to Cody’s family. They asked for privacy.

However, we did find a social media post where they thanked the community who devoted their time and energy to getting Cody back home safely.

WBTW News13

