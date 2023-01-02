Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
UpNorthLive.com
Staffing changes coming to Leelanau County District Court
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some staffing changes are coming to the Leelanau County District Court after commissioners made an approval on Wednesday morning. 86th District Court administrator Dawn Wagoner proposed changing some Leelanau County Court positions to Grand Traverse County commissioners. Another story: Township approves $20,000 to combat PFAS...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
ACLU Legal Team Turns to Attorney General For Help In A Grand Traverse County Case
An American Civil Liberties Union Legal Committee is turning to State Attorney General Dana Nessel. They are asking for her to get involved with a case in Grand Traverse County. Last summer county commissioners removed two people from their appointed positions on the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority. Commissioners...
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
UpNorthLive.com
Health department begins annual 'Give a Can, Get a Kit' campaign
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- January is National Radon Action Month and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan will be providing local residents with free radon testing kits. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas which is odorless, tasteless and has no short-term effects on those who have been exposed.
abc12.com
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
UpNorthLive.com
Medical workers cash-in on lottery winnings
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WTGU) -- It's something we all wish to happen at some point in our lives but winning the lottery doesn't come easy. However, dozens of healthcare workers from Traverse City have achieved that goal. Prior story: Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner. Back in October,...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City commissioners debate changing light ordinance
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- How bright is too bright? That's a question that was discussed at a Traverse City commissioner meeting on Tuesday night. The City's planning department is proposed to amend its light ordinance, saying it will simplify and clear up some inconsistencies. Another story: Tourism boost...
UpNorthLive.com
Recycling center closes; new location to be determined soon
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Leelanau County recycling center closed at the start of the year, with the hopes of finding a new home. The Solon Township Board decided that they wouldn’t renew its contract to keep the recycling center operational this year. But this doesn’t mean...
UpNorthLive.com
CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
UpNorthLive.com
Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit ranch is asking for yearly sponsors to help maintain the care and therapy its animals both need and provide. Peace Ranch rescues and rehabilitates horses, and provides them to people in need of therapy themselves. At the start of every year, they...
UpNorthLive.com
Charlevoix County prosecuting attorney to step down
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down from his position. Telgenhof stated in an email that he submitted a letter Tuesday to Charlevoix County commissioners and Circuit Judge Roy C. Hayes III, indicating that he will be stepping down.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
UpNorthLive.com
Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
UpNorthLive.com
Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
UpNorthLive.com
103-unit housing project underway in Grayling
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The lack of housing options is a concern across northern Michigan, but a project underway in Crawford County will bring in more than 100 apartments. Across three buildings, 103 units in total are being built off of M-93 near downtown Grayling. “It's going to fill...
UpNorthLive.com
Film highlights Northern Michigan ski culture
NORTHERN MICHGIAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – There may not be much snow on the ground, but we're daydreaming about hitting the ski slopes. That's how one northern Michigan skier felt three years ago after the Covid-19 pandemic brought him back home. "Lake Effect" documents his experience reconnecting with northern Michigan's winters.
