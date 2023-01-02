ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Staffing changes coming to Leelanau County District Court

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some staffing changes are coming to the Leelanau County District Court after commissioners made an approval on Wednesday morning. 86th District Court administrator Dawn Wagoner proposed changing some Leelanau County Court positions to Grand Traverse County commissioners. Another story: Township approves $20,000 to combat PFAS...
interlochenpublicradio.org

Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan

Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Health department begins annual 'Give a Can, Get a Kit' campaign

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- January is National Radon Action Month and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan will be providing local residents with free radon testing kits. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas which is odorless, tasteless and has no short-term effects on those who have been exposed.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Medical workers cash-in on lottery winnings

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WTGU) -- It's something we all wish to happen at some point in our lives but winning the lottery doesn't come easy. However, dozens of healthcare workers from Traverse City have achieved that goal. Prior story: Meet Traverse City's $1 million Powerball winner. Back in October,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City commissioners debate changing light ordinance

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- How bright is too bright? That's a question that was discussed at a Traverse City commissioner meeting on Tuesday night. The City's planning department is proposed to amend its light ordinance, saying it will simplify and clear up some inconsistencies. Another story: Tourism boost...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Recycling center closes; new location to be determined soon

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Leelanau County recycling center closed at the start of the year, with the hopes of finding a new home. The Solon Township Board decided that they wouldn’t renew its contract to keep the recycling center operational this year. But this doesn’t mean...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit ranch is asking for yearly sponsors to help maintain the care and therapy its animals both need and provide. Peace Ranch rescues and rehabilitates horses, and provides them to people in need of therapy themselves. At the start of every year, they...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Charlevoix County prosecuting attorney to step down

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down from his position. Telgenhof stated in an email that he submitted a letter Tuesday to Charlevoix County commissioners and Circuit Judge Roy C. Hayes III, indicating that he will be stepping down.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

103-unit housing project underway in Grayling

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The lack of housing options is a concern across northern Michigan, but a project underway in Crawford County will bring in more than 100 apartments. Across three buildings, 103 units in total are being built off of M-93 near downtown Grayling. “It's going to fill...
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Film highlights Northern Michigan ski culture

NORTHERN MICHGIAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – There may not be much snow on the ground, but we're daydreaming about hitting the ski slopes. That's how one northern Michigan skier felt three years ago after the Covid-19 pandemic brought him back home. "Lake Effect" documents his experience reconnecting with northern Michigan's winters.
PETOSKEY, MI

