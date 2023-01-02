Read full article on original website
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Mysterious Water Bill Spikes Baffle Mesquite Residents: City Manager Explains Possible CausesLarry LeaseMesquite, TX
North Texas Cities Earned Spots in Top 100 Job Markets for 2023 ListLarry LeasePlano, TX
Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In RichardsonMadocRichardson, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
keranews.org
Teenage Plano ISD graduate is running for school board trustee
Salinas said he was inspired to run for school board trustee while he was still a student at Plano East Senior High School. His grandparents died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, a couple months later — when COVID was still a serious threat — the Plano ISD board lifted the district’s mask mandate.
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
Allen ISD confirms it's under federal investigation
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen ISD confirmed today that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The school district said that the complaint was filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is just now beginning its investigation into the matter. The district said it disputes the claims, they "are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law." Regardless, they continued, they intend to fully cooperate with the OCR.On Dec 27, 2022, a spokesperson with the Dyslexia St. Louis: Learning & Advocacy...
Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities
ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Children’s Chorus of Rockwall County now scheduling auditions for 2023 season
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) Children’s Chorus of Rockwall County is a newly organized children’s chorus for boys and girls in grades 3-7 who love to sing a variety of music styles, from secular to folk and from classical to musical theater. Contact Janie Oliver at Office@RockwallChorus.org for details.
Denton County Transportation Authority increases fares
The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. The change comes as part of the organization’s mission to better meet the transportation needs of Denton County and its residents.
themonitor.net
Kaufman County: the fastest growing county in US
The Kaufman County Justice Center which opened in November 2022 was the result of tremendous growth within the County. Most of the judical offices have moved from the downtown Kaufman Annex and Courthouse building to the new justice center building by the beginning of the new year. The county houses...
Ephiphany Journey: Rockwall Interact Club to sponsor Labyrinth Walk this weekend
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ Looking for a meaningful way close to the Holiday Season? The Rockwall Interact Club is sponsoring a Labyrinth Walk this coming weekend and would greatly appreciate your support. This event is an invitation for all to join us in an Epiphany Journey of our...
Open Letter to City of Fate residents by Mayor David Billings
FATE, TX (Dec. 31, 2022) Happy New Year!. We live in an extraordinary city in extraordinary times. We continued our rapid growth and the implementation of our unique economic development strategy. We have been recognized throughout the State of Texas for our innovative approach to creating a wonderful place to live, work, and play. My heart is full of gratitude and humility. I feel blessed to be the Mayor of this great city.
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BRIGGS, RYAN MICHAEL; W/M; POB: TX; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park
The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Your Guide To The Best Places For Steak In Collin County
When it comes to steak, Collin County has a rich and storied history. The 19th century saw herds of longhorn cattle traverse the Texas Road, also known as the Shawnee Trail. It was the principal trail over which cattle were driven to northern markets through Dallas, Preston and Collin County.
Places with the most expensive homes in Dallas County, TX
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Dallas County, TX using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
ketr.org
Rockwall County working out details of 'outer loop' in eastern part of county
Rockwall County’s growth is outstripping its transportation infrastructure’s capacity to keep pace. To make it right, the North Central Texas Coalition of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation – along with county officials – are planning some serious overhauls of the highway system that courses through the county.
Meet Christmas, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) Mad snuggling skillz alert! If a night of snacks, snuggling, and Netflix is your thing – we might be a perfect match. My name is Christmas, and I am a calm, gentle, and quiet girl who makes the cutest sounds when I get a little excited.
City of Dallas' sanitation department implementing new routes, collection schedule
DALLAS — The City of Dallas' sanitation department has been in the process of implementing new routes and a new collection schedule since the first week of December, but the adjustment hasn't been a smooth process. The city wrote in a statement that container collection has been overlooked in...
