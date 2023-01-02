Read full article on original website
Court documents reveal what led up to December shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — 18-year-old Analwah Jones appeared in court one day after turning herself in to Portsmouth police. She’s the third teenager who has been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy. Police said the shooting took place on December 21st on Sykes Avenue. The...
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
Trial underway for Norfolk man accused of 2020 shooting that left 5 hurt, including infant
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 13, 2021. A Norfolk man accused of hurting five people, including a one-month-old baby, in a 2020 shooting is on trial this week. Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts...
13newsnow.com
Man accused of shooting five people, including baby, acquitted in Norfolk court
Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm for a 2020 shooting. He was found not guilty on all counts.
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk: Police
Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of an accidental death where a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
WAVY News 10
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk's youngest gun violence victim
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Chopper 10 video of incident involving tractor-trailer …. January 5, 2023. Possible laptop of VB mass shooter headed to Department …. WAVY News 10. City of Virginia Beach...
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. homicide
According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to a recent shooting death on Atlanta Avenue. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said.
24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
41-year-old man killed in crash while walking along VB road: Police
Around 6 p.m., officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
'A call to action' | Portsmouth holds candlelight vigil as the city grapples with gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dozens of people, of all ages, gathered at Portsmouth City Park Thursday night to remember lives lost, console families and call for an end to gun violence. The crowd heard a roll call of the names, each representing a person who died from gun violence in...
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
