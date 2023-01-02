ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County

Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Officials expand search area for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard...
SALEM, VA
Syracuse.com

Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide

Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

MBB: Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing with Dollars: Quickly eliminating...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Armed and dangerous man arrested across state lines

UPDATE 1/6 8:57 A.M.: The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says an armed and dangerous man was taken into custody across state lines. According to the Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Allen Leon Brandon was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Person County deputies say Brandon was wanted for several stolen vehicles and firearms. Note: A […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

WBB: Hollins at Roanoke

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing...
SALEM, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power restored in Lynchburg: AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is reporting that about 1,450 of its customers are in the dark in the City of Lynchburg. Appalachian Power says the outage includes the area of West Lynchburg, Woodland, and Riverside. The estimated restoration time is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Northside High School coach seizes 600th win

Wednesday night's men's varsity basketball game was a win for the Northside Vikings, but an even bigger win for their coach. Wednesday night's men's varsity basketball game was a win for the Northside Vikings, but an even bigger win for their coach. Great Wilderness Brewing Company is making its way...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy