NBC 29 News
Police name victims, provide details on bodies found in Nelson County river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
wfxrtv.com
Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke County
Check your pockets, purses, and cars because there is a winning lottery ticket that could be in the Roanoke Valley. The Virginia Lottery is searching for the lucky owner of a ticket worth $1 million. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and cars...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County High School student identified as victim in Rockfish River incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Public School (ACPS) says one of its students died during an incident on Thursday, Jan. 5. ACPS says 17-year-old Christopher Doss was an 11th grader at Amherst County High School. Virginia State Police identified Doss as one of the victims found...
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
wfxrtv.com
Officials expand search area for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard...
Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide
Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
wfxrtv.com
MBB: Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up between Eastern Mennonite and Roanoke College form the Cregger Center in Salem. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing with Dollars: Quickly eliminating...
Armed and dangerous man arrested across state lines
UPDATE 1/6 8:57 A.M.: The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says an armed and dangerous man was taken into custody across state lines. According to the Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Allen Leon Brandon was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Person County deputies say Brandon was wanted for several stolen vehicles and firearms. Note: A […]
wfxrtv.com
Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke to address nursing shortage
Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College of Nursing campus in Roanoke to help address the nursing shortage in the area. Galen College of Nursing opens new campus in Roanoke …. Hospital Corporation of America Virginia Health System is welcoming a new Galen College...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Hollins at Roanoke
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins and Roanoke College from the Cregger Center in Salem. “Chase the Chill”. Dealing...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
wfxrtv.com
Power restored in Lynchburg: AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Appalachian Power is reporting that about 1,450 of its customers are in the dark in the City of Lynchburg. Appalachian Power says the outage includes the area of West Lynchburg, Woodland, and Riverside. The estimated restoration time is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
wfxrtv.com
Northside High School coach seizes 600th win
Wednesday night's men's varsity basketball game was a win for the Northside Vikings, but an even bigger win for their coach. Wednesday night's men's varsity basketball game was a win for the Northside Vikings, but an even bigger win for their coach. Great Wilderness Brewing Company is making its way...
Danville Police add a Real Time Crime Center to its facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the new year settles in, the Danville Police Department (DPD) is making renovations to its facility. According to a press release, the department is adding a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) to help reduce crime throughout the city. With Governor Youngkin’s Operation Blue Line Initiative, DPD says they have received over […]
VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Nelson County (Colleen)
At 9:46 p.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Virginia State Police responded to a crash at Rte. 29 and Rte. 655. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation. This is all the information I have to provide on the crash at this time. Corinne N. Geller. Public Relations Director.
