Hazleton taxi ride paid for with counterfeit money

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash.

Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill.

PSP say that the boys then immediately fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police have no further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.