Hazleton taxi ride paid for with counterfeit money
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash.
Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill.
PSP say that the boys then immediately fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Police have no further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
