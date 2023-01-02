ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner In “Critical Condition” After Snowplow Accident In Nevada

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
News just broke that famed actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable” condition on Sunday after a brutal snowplow accident, according to the Deadline.

The Avengers and Mayor Of Kingstown star was hurt on his own property near Reno, Nevada:

“After experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow”

It all happened on New Year’s Day.

The 51-year-old was airlifted to a hospital near Reno.

It’s been documented that Renner has become somewhat of a local hero for his efforts to combat the brutal elements that have plagued his part of Nevada, from heavy snowfall to forest fires, and a spokesperson for the actor shared that he is receiving great care at the hospital.

Renner has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, which is a 1,300-acre resort.

Public information officer Kristin Vietti shared that sheriff’s deputies from Washoe County:

“Coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Remsa Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”

The sheriff’s major accident investigation team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The area in which the incident occurred, along with the rest of northern Nevada, has suffered from intense snow on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes to lose power.

Last month, Renner shared a video of himself driving a large snow thrower, adding the caption:

“I have so much respect for Mother Earth , and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot.”

Get well soon.

Trailer For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 2 Has Officially Dropped

When it comes to this massive universe of Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone was first, and Mayor of Kingstown was second.

With that being said, Mayor of Kingstown is entering its second season, and has officially dropped the official trailer for the upcoming season, slated to premiere on January 15th on Paramount+.

The show has a star studded cast, featuring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.

For those who aren’t too familiar with the show, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, a prominent family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan.

But in Kingstown, the prison system is the only thriving industry. A city plagued by systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at an attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither… but as the McLusky family prove, you have to be in the game, to fix it.

According to Deadline, the show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, and is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.

