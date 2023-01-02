Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
county17.com
Mild, dry, seasonal weather in store the next few days
GILLETTE, Wyo. — High pressure is building to the west of Campbell County ahead of a low pressure system along the West Coast, and that will mean mild, dry and seasonal conditions are expected in Gillette. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts a high of...
county17.com
Weak high pressure means relative calm, seasonal weather for Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A low pressure system that brought more than a foot of snow to parts of central Wyoming and nearly 5 inches to Gillette over the New Year’s holiday has moved east, leaving a weak high pressure system that will mean much calmer weather this week.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Resident Dead After Being Involved In Single Vehicle Wreck In Cold Snowy Weather
A Buffalo man is dead after being involved in a one vehicle roll-over about 2 weeks ago. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sometime overnight from December 21st to the 22nd, 43-year old Aaron Little Bald Eagle was traveling south in his vehicle on Mosier Gulch Road, when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.
Wright Wyoming bison ranch, Durham Ranch, will be featured in a new documentary about the Official Mammal of the United States, the American bison. Rancher on Durham Ranch rounds up bison on horseback.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/5/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 5:. At 4:19 a.m. to Logger Road for an emergency medical response. At 10:12 a.m. to Buffalo Back Peak Road for an emergency medical response. At 2:54 p.m. to Autumn Court for an...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Teen Who Died Unexpectedly Had Abdominal Infection, Coroner Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old basketball player in Gillette who died following a medical event Dec. 26 had an abdominal infection, according to the coroner investigating the case. But the autopsy of the teen, Max Sorenson, still is ongoing pending additional tests by a...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 4, Skyline Drive, GPD. No injuries were reported and...
county17.com
Aligned Providers Wyoming now overseeing emergency, hospitalist programs at CCH
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The new year marked a milestone for Campbell County Health with emergency department and hospitalist services now under the management of Aligned Providers Wyoming, the hospital announced Thursday. Serving more than 13 hospitals across Wyoming and Nebraska, APW is an emergency, urgent care, and hospitalist medicine...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 3, Tyler Avenue, GPD. Officers took a report from...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 3
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County Chamber of Commerce will host Eggs & Issues at Campbell Senior Center on Jan. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Eggs & Issues event with legislators from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Senior Center, 701 Stocktrail Ave., Gillette. Attendees can ask legislators directly about the issues they will be dealing with during the legislative...
county17.com
Campbell library board begins line-by-line discussion of collection development policy
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Trustees’ meeting today on revisions to the Collection Development Policy included the elimination of references to the American Library Association, or ALA; a discussion of the First Amendment and the library board’s authority regarding library materials and obscenity; and an agreement that there’s plenty of more work ahead on Gillette’s edition of a national controversy over books.
county17.com
Support local families during 11th Annual Red Wagon Event
Join us for the 11th Annual Red Wagon Event Masquerade Ball on Friday, February 24! Come and support a great cause that benefits local families. Help Visitation & Advocacy Center raise money to continue providing services for families in need in our community. Enjoy catered dinner by the Railyard along with live, silent, and dessert auctions as well as a 1 carat diamond giveaway sponsored by CR Diamonds and Gems. Close out the evening with live entertainment courtesy of the Lead Slingers & Joshua Hannatt.
county17.com
GARF to hold game-show style fundraiser Feb. 4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, or GARF, will hold a game show-style fundraiser from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 4 at CAM-PLEX, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette. It’s the nonprofit’s 27th annual Chuckles for Charity fundraiser to help victims of abuse. Proceeds will benefit GARF programming,...
county17.com
Man dies following gunshot on New Year’s Eve, woman injured
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An investigation into the circumstances that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds on New Year’s Eve is ongoing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police officers responded to Sierra Circle around 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to investigate a...
county17.com
Campbell County court will reschedule Hightman’s jury trial
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Feb. 6 date established for the beginning of a jury trial of missing Gillette resident Irene Gakwa’s fiancé will need to be rescheduled, Sixth Judicial District Court Judge James Michael Causey said today. Nathan Hightman is facing felony charges regarding intellectual and financial...
county17.com
New mayor, city council kick off new year with call to fill vacant seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. – There’s a new mayor in town, two new council members, and a vacant seat on the Gillette City Council following their first meeting of 2023. On Jan. 3, Eric Hanson, formerly Mayor of Gillette, handed the reigns over to now-Mayor Shay Lundvall while newly-elected Councilmembers Heidi Gross and Jim West took their seats alongside sitting Councilmembers Billy Montgomery and Tim Carsrud with Councilmember Tricia Simonson absent.
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
county17.com
Over half-a-dozen domestic violence reports filed over New Year’s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Domestic violence reports kept local law enforcement busy over New Year’s with over half-a-dozen calls between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, according to the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first call came in during the early morning hours on...
Comments / 0