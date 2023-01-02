Join us for the 11th Annual Red Wagon Event Masquerade Ball on Friday, February 24! Come and support a great cause that benefits local families. Help Visitation & Advocacy Center raise money to continue providing services for families in need in our community. Enjoy catered dinner by the Railyard along with live, silent, and dessert auctions as well as a 1 carat diamond giveaway sponsored by CR Diamonds and Gems. Close out the evening with live entertainment courtesy of the Lead Slingers & Joshua Hannatt.

