ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence Police investigating overnight shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Person shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy