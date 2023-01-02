Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Bible Owned by Taunton Founder Elizabeth Poole to be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
ABC6.com
Providence Police investigating overnight shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Reservoir Ave. Police say they were called to that area just after midnight Friday morning, where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated. There’s...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police make 13 DWI arrests over New Year's holiday
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island State Police Department made 13 DWI arrests over the New Year’s holiday. The department says 13 individuals were arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. Troopers responded to 54 crashes over the weekend. Throughout the weekend the department issued 424 summons for...
ABC6.com
White supremacist group passes out recruitment pamphlets through North Kingstown, police say
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Police Department said a white supremacist group has been passing out recruitment pamphlets. Cpt. John Urban said on Jan. 3, the police department received an email from a resident on Wickham Road stating that he found a “suspicious and offensive pamphlet in his driveway.”
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
ABC6.com
Person shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was shot in Providence early Friday morning. The shooting happened on Reservoir Avenue. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital....
ABC6.com
California man pleads guilty for federal gun charges in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A California man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of 14 guns following his arrest in Rhode Island. James Darosa, 29, was arrested in February last year after police found him in East Providence. An investigation was launched after police learned that the...
YAHOO!
A state board has suspended certification for 2 Fall River police officers. Here's why.
FALL RIVER — The newly formed Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission has suspended the certification of 15 police officers across the state, and two of those officers are associated with the Fall River Police Department. The POST Commission is part of a sweeping law enforcement reform...
Fall River Car Break-in Suspect Takes Candy, Leaves Sneakers
On today's episode of "How Dumb Can You Be," we turn to a story out of Fall River where it appears someone broke into a car -- but it's what the alleged thief left behind that has a couple scratching their heads. Jessica and Charles Denmead woke up Thursday morning...
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Woman on Assault & Battery Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough woman, just after midnight on New Year’s day. Police arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 846 Concord Street Djoyve M. Venturim, 30, of 11 Norwood Street of Marlborough. She was charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Venturim...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to prison for continuing fraud conspiracy after first arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday for committing acts of fraud before and after his initial arrest for bank fraud. Rachon Waite, 32, previously admitted that between Dec. 2020 and June 2021, he recruited people on social media to use their personal information to cash fraudulent checks.
Turnto10.com
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
3 injured in head-on crash involving RIPTA bus
Three people were injured in a head-on crash involving a RIPTA bus and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
nrinow.news
Two Burrillville teens arrested for felony assault of police officers
BURRILLVILLE – Two teenage girls were remanded to the Rhode Island Training School after first trying to evade, and then physically assaulting and threatening police officers during an incident last month. The girls, both age 17 and from Burrillville, were charged with two counts of felony assault of a...
Turnto10.com
State police investigate discovery of woman's body in Coventry pond as homicide
Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday that it's investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Coventry pond as a homicide. A person fishing on Carbuncle Pond two weeks ago reported finding the body. The woman's name has not been released, but investigators have said it's...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
Man dies after being found shot in Springfield parking garage on Dec. 31, police say
A man was reportedly shot and killed during an alleged scuffle inside a Springfield parking garage early New Year’s Eve, according to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Saturday at 2 a.m., Springfield police monitored a parking garage on Bridge Street when officers heard gunshots and spotted two...
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
Comments / 0