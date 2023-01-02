$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pa., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day.
The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
Another two tickets sold in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball.Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn’t even in the top 10
The winning numbers on New Year’s Eve were:
Winning Numbers: 18 37 44 50 64
Powerball: 11
Power Play: 03
To see how many winners there are from Wednesday’s drawing, all worth between $100 to $4, you can click here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0