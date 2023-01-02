Read full article on original website
Tom Skilling
Chicago's Very Own source for breaking news, weather, sports and entertainment.
Chicago records rare January thunderstorm
LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa
This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
Bills, Bears talk about Damar Hamlin on ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
As Damar Hamlin continues to improve in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bears are continuing to talk about their thoughts about the Bills' safety ahead of their season finale. Hear from head coach Matt Eberflus and a number of players on this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup" on WGN News Now. We'll also have more on Virginia McCaskey's 100th birthday, a streak-snapping wins for the Bulls and Northwestern men's basketball along with an update on Patrick Kane's injury. Larry Hawley has all of that in this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup."
Where you can see the ‘Elvis’ movie for free on January 8th
CHICAGO – If you want to celebrate the “King of Rock & Roll” on the date of his birth, you have a way to do so for free this weekend. In honor of what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday, Warner Brothers Pictures is offering a free showing of the movie “Elvis” on Sunday, January 8 in downtown Chicago.
Bears’ Virginia McCaskey turns 100-years-old Thursday
Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey is turning 100 years old on Thursday as many in the franchise and in the NFL are celebrating the longtime matriarch of the team.
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with scattered snow, drizzle
CHICAGO — Cloudy conditions Wednesday with 30 percent chance of scattered snow/drizzle. Winds: SW 10-15 G20. High: 38. Cloudy tonight with 30 percent chance of scattered snow. Winds: SW 10-15 G20. Low: 31. For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog. Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, 40% sct’d...
This season we had a “White Christmas”, but a “brown New Years. How often has this happened?
This season we had a “White Christmas”, but a “brown New Years. How often has this happened?. We had our resident climatologist Frank Wachowski check this out and he found that it has happened far more often than you might think. Checking 139 occurrences dating back to the winter of 1884-85, Wachowski identified 27 instances where the city logged at least one inch of snow cover on Christmas and a trace or less on New year’s Day, which equates to just shy of 20 percent of the time. Prior to this season, when the city logged one inch of snow on Christmas and none on January 1, the previous occurrence was during the 2016-17 holiday period, with a two-inch snow cover on Christmas and bare ground on New Year’s Day. The most dramatic instance was during the 1929-30 holiday period when a 10-inch Christmas Day snow cover completely disappeared by January 1, in the wake of a week of above-freezing temperatures.
Bears players share their thoughts, emotions on Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
On Wednesday, as they begin work for their final game of the season against the Vikings, a number of Bears' players shared their feelings on Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest that he suffered against the Bengals on Monday.
5-year sentence after wild shootout caught on tape
Four other people involved in the 2021 shootout were arrested and charged.
At least 6 teens shot within 36-hour span in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least six teenagers are recovering after being shot within a 36-hour span Tuesday into Wednesday in Chicago. Police said the latest shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance. A 17-year-old boy was found with two gunshot wounds to the upper left leg and two gunshot […]
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with showers and t-storms possible
CHICAGO — Rain showers and morning patchy fog Tuesday, with a chance for afternoon showers. Wide temperature range (cooler north, warmer south). Winds: ENE 5-15 G20. High: 47. Cloudy tonight with evening rain chance. Winds: W 5-10 G15. Low: 38. WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Mainly cloudy, scattered rain/snow chance, SW 10-15...
White Sox introduce Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday
Watch Live: The White Sox are introducing their biggest free agent signing of the offseason on Wednesday - All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. See the full news conference from Guaranteed Rate Field featuring the newest member of the club live on WGN News Now.
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
‘Forever grateful for the love and support,’ says family of boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting
Digestive issues and pain remains for Cooper.
Struggle inside SUV leads to fatal crash in the Loop
CHICAGO — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a struggle inside a SUV led to a crash in the Loop early Wednesday evening. According to police, a female victim of unknown age was inside an Infiniti FX35 when an unknown male and female offender both entered the vehicle around […]
Firefighter OK after falling through floor while battling West Side house fire; 2nd firefighter suffers knee injury
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter is OK after falling through the second-floor of a house into the basement while battling a fire in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. A second firefighter is hospitalized in good condition with a knee injury. The blaze broke out in the back of a home on the 1200 block of […]
