Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
What was the best year for PC gaming?
There are great PC games every year, but which single year brought us the greatest collection of great games?
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
Twitch Fixes Issue Causing Major Platform Outage
The livestreaming service Twitch is back up after a lengthy outage, with the Twitch Status page also currently working as well. This comes after the company resolved an issue that was preventing elements of Twitch, such as channels and streams, from loading properly. The Issue Prevented Users From Watching Twitch...
Best single-player games to play in 2023
With an ever-increasing roster of story-rich titles every year, here are some of the best single-player games that you can play in 2023. The combination of a great story, charming characters, and in many cases stunning visuals can lead to an excellent single-player game. As the name suggests, these games feature a story or campaign of a series of events of a particular length and come in various genres.
Overwatch 2 players thinks they’ve found Hanzo in Warhammer 40k: Darktide
One Overwatch 2 player has spotted an in-game character from Warhammer 40k: Darktide that happens to have a striking resemblance to one of Overwatch’s most beloved heroes, Hanzo. As Overwatch 2 enters its first full year since going live in October 2022, the game is now in full swing....
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event: Start date, new skins, game mode & more
The power of the Greek gods is set to take over Overwatch 2 in the new Battle for Olympus event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new in-game content ahead of its release. Overwatch 2 will be stepping into the world of Greek gods and mythology, with...
ImperialHal executes insane double-squad wipe in Apex Legends still on controller
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen pulled off an impressive back-to-back squad wipe without missing a single bullet on controller. When it comes to mind-blowing outplays and highlight-reel moments, very few Apex Legends players can outmatch ImperialHal. The TSM pro has garnered a reputation for his laser beam...
What are Account Levels & how to earn them in Fortnite
Account Levels track your progress across seasons in Fortnite, but how do you earn them? And how can you check your Account Level? We’ve got all the answers you need right here. If you’re curious to know how many times you’ve leveled up since you began playing Fortnite –...
iiTzTimmy explains why he stopped playing Apex Legends in Season 15
Despite being well known for his Apex Legends skills, 100 Thieves star Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has taken his foot off the gas, revealing why he is no longer booting it up and his frustrations with the game’s lack of progress. Over the years, iiTzTimmy has built a...
Overwatch 2 devs set to immortalize best-performing hero in unique way on Ilios
During the Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2, Blizzard is set to immortalize the best-performing hero with their very own shiny statue on Ilios. With Overwatch 2 now entering its first full year on the market after an early access launch in October 2022, Blizzard is set to kick things off with a bang through the arrival of an all-new event.
Ninja defends Fortnite as one of the best games ever: ‘This isn’t a kids’ game’
Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games in the world right now and has helped launch the careers of streaming and esports personalities like Ninja, Bugha, and countless more. Players are still able to earn millions of dollars off the game through content creation and esports competitions to this day. That being said, it’s still regarded by many as a kids’ game, much to the anger of streamer Ninja.
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
10 best Fallout 4 mods to download on Xbox One, PS4, & PC 2023
Mods can help transform Fallout 4’s war-ravaged wasteland into the perfect post-apocalyptic playground. Here are the best mods in Fallout 4 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC to download in 2023. Games by Bethesda often enable their modding community with titles like Skyrim and Fallout featuring lots of different...
How to unlock all Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Midseason Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players alternate outfits to wear for their favorite Battle Pass skins. Here’s how to get them all (and when they’re released). Fortnite fans are used to getting rare Super Level Styles for each season’s Battle Pass skins,...
M4 World Championship: Schedule, results and stream
The M4 World Championship is underway in Jakarta. Here you can find everything you need to know about the Mobile Legends tournament, organized by Moonton. Sixteen of the world’s best Mobile Legends teams have traveled to Jakarta for the M4 World Championship, the final event of the 2022 competitive season.
How to skip GTA Online cooldown for Dax missions & get Acid Lab upgrade fast
GTA Online players have found a way to get around the cooldown for Dax missions and get the Acid Lab upgrade quicker than the game plans. Here’s what you need to know. At the end of December, Rockstar Games finally dropped their long-awaited winter update in the form of the Los Santos Drug Wars.
Will Disney Dreamlight Valley be worth playing after early access?
Since its release into early access in September 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has taken the gaming world by storm, gaining unprecedented popularity that continues to grow as time goes on – but will it be worth playing after it leaves early access? We’ve broken it all down here.
LIVE: CSGO transfer news: All roster changes and rumors
A number of teams in the CS:GO scene are looking to fine-tune their lineups going into the new season. Keep up to date with all roster changes and rumors right here. While typically not as busy as the summer break, the winter off-season period is used by some organizations to bolster their squads before the new season officially begins.
