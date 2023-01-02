Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned Max Christie to the G League before Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
"I was in the bathroom" — When Tyronn Lue got mad at Derrick Rose for taking a mid-game bathroom break
Derrick Rose discovered that hydrating well is key to avoiding severe injuries.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers News: LA Could Be Without Top Four Scorers Wednesday Against Heat
2023 is off to an injured start.
Warriors Give Update On Andre Iguodala's Status
Veteran forward Andre Iguodala has not played in a game yet this season due to a lingering hip injury and the Golden State Warriors shared an update on his status on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
BREAKING: Massive Steph Curry Injury Update Before Wednesday’s Game
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers provided an injury update on Steph Curry.
NBA admits officiating error late in Bulls' loss to Cavaliers, as Donovan Mitchell should've been called for lane violation ahead of tying layup
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell should’ve been called for a lane violation while missing a free throw with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation of Cleveland’s comeback win against Chicago on Monday evening, the NBA ruled in its last two-minute report.
"Jordan Poole is the new face coming up" -Gilbert Arenas claims Golden State Warriors intentionally leaked Draymond Green's punching video
Gilbert Arena highlighted why the Warriors had the motive to paint Draymond Green as a 'villain' before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'
The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
Mark Cuban Revealed His Card Declined Trying To Buy A $140,000 Champagne Bottle In Miami After The Mavericks Won The NBA Finals
Mark Cuban's credit card got declined when he was trying to purchase a $140,000 champagne bottle after winning the 2011 NBA title.
Kyrie Irving's Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website
Nike is selling Kyrie Irving's shoes for half-price online.
Look: Football World Reacts To The Viral Tulane Fan
During the Cotton Bowl on Monday afternoon, a nervous Tulane fan went viral with just 38 seconds remaining. The fan who went viral was frantically biting her nails as Tulane trailed 45-39 to USC. A few moments later, Tulane scored the go-ahead touchdown to beat USC and win the Cotton...
La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids
La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
