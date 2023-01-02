Priscilla Presley hosted a casual Q&A at Vineyard Wine Bar Bistro in Orlando, Fla. yesterday. Dressed in an all-black ensemble with shiny accents, “The Naked Gun” actress spoke in-depth about her life and lengthy career. The chat saw Presley dressed in a black mock neck sweater dotted with silver sparkles and a shiny gold circular pattern emulating sequins. The mixed metal top was paired with simple black slacks. The businesswoman wore her reddish brown tresses in a side-parted face-framing style. Presley stepped out in what appeared to be black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels, striking silver adornments, and a sleek...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO