Car loses control, crashes into fence at governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car lost control and crashed into the fence at the governor’s mansion in Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went through the perimeter fence at the governor’s mansion.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said there were four people in the car. OHP said three were taken to a hospital with unknown conditions, and one person fled the scene.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.