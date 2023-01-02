ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield City Council Swearing-In Ceremony takes place Monday

By Kate Wilkinson, Emma McCorkindale
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council’s 2023 organizational meeting and leadership swearing-in ceremony took place Monday morning.

Governor-elect Maura Healey to be in Springfield on Monday

Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance with opening remarks delivered by Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll. The city council swore in its Council President Jesse Lederman and Councilor Melvin Edwards as Vice President.

During his speech Monday, Council President Lederman emphasized transparency and change as steps to bring Springfield forward. Lederman secured unanimous support from his colleagues to continue his work as he heads into his first full term as Council President. He announced they will soon launch social media accounts to provide updates on the city council’s activities and make meetings more accessible.

In the coming weeks, that hybrid meeting capacity will expand to our committee meeting room. Allowing for committee meetings to be accessed both remotely and in-person by members of the public and then be recorded and posted for future review.

Jesse Lederman, City Council President

Lederman also announced four working groups meant to engage with the public on how to improve certain aspects of the city from infrastructure to increasing access to the internet.

