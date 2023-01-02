GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore, a Bulldog known as “Star,” triumphed over more than 5,300 competitors to earn a $50,000 cash prize and the title of Best in Show at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, held December 17 and 18, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. “Star,” owned by Alaina Moulton, Kevin Mason and Natalie Mason of Glen Rose, Texas, and bred by Cody T Sickle, Sherry Hazelett and Connie A Chambers, was crowned “America’s National Champion” by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy after a weekend of intense canine competition. The winner is America’s only National Champion.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO