Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child
HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
2 teen boys charged as adults after armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Landover
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults following an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver Monday in Landover, police said. On the night of Jan. 2, police responded to the 500 block of Belle Haven Drive, where a...
School bus catches fire in Anne Arundel County, no injuries reported
A school bus caught fire near Bayside Beach Road and Belhaven Avenue in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.
Police identify 8-year-old student killed Friday
Nothing can numb neighbors of the pain they feel learning about the death of 8-year-old Dylan King who was shot in the head on Friday.
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Jacqueline Diaz was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the 5900 block of Lemay Rd. Diaz is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Teens armed with ghost gun carjack rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two teenaged boys were arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County. The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults for carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint on Monday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers responded to...
Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff
A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
