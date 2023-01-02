ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
mocoshow.com

“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening

A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Rockville. Jacqueline Diaz was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the 5900 block of Lemay Rd. Diaz is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and a nose piercing. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
POTOMAC, MD
Daily Voice

Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy