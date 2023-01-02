ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD officer suspended for hitting teen, mayor ‘not pleased’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been suspended after a video posted on social media showed him repeatedly punching a 14-year-old girl in the head while trying to break up a fight. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to an after-school brawl involving...
