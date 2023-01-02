ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.

According to HPD, officers were called to a reported shooting on the 3200 block of Lodge Road around 1:15 a.m. They were able to locate two gunshot victims.

Both victims said that the shooter was in a dark-colored vehicle when they started shooting in the parking lot.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

