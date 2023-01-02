Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.
According to HPD, officers were called to a reported shooting on the 3200 block of Lodge Road around 1:15 a.m. They were able to locate two gunshot victims.
Both victims said that the shooter was in a dark-colored vehicle when they started shooting in the parking lot.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
