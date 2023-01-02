ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$12 Hourly Rate As The New Minimum Wage For Missouri In 2023

Missouri welcomes the new year with an increase in its minimum wage to $12 an hour. The Missouri minimum wage boosts a bit higher than the $7.25 federal minimum wage. Missouri minimum wages have grown since 2019 and are scheduled to reach $12 per hour in 2023. Missouri’s increase marks...
MISSOURI STATE
2023 Mississippi Tax Cuts Debates Resumes

Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. Legislators Of Mississippi Could Debate Another Tax Cut This 2023. Mississippi legislators have returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by discussions over taxes. As...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
$600 Tax Rebate For Idaho Taxpayers- See If You’re Eligible

Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023. $600 From Rebate Will Be Received By Idaho Taxpayers – Tax Rebate. The Gem State is providing the rebate to people who were a state residents for the full years of 2020 and 2021 and has filed their taxes for the same tax years.
IDAHO STATE
$200 Property Tax Refund For Oklahomans, See if you Qualify

Oklahoma residents have to complete form 538-H to claim a credit or property tax refund of up to $200. Oklahoma Residents to Receive $200 Property Tax Refund. To claim a loan or property tax refund of up to $200, Oklahoma residents must complete Form 538-H. January 30, 2023, is the form deadline and depends on several factors: total household income, Oklahoma residency, age, or disability.
OKLAHOMA STATE

