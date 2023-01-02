Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Valley Road School K-Kids Participate in Operation Shoebox
For their November service project, the Valley Road School K-Kids proudly collected 29 shoe boxes to be donated to Operation Shoebox. These boxes are filled with goodies that will be distributed to children around the world who may not receive any other gift this holiday season. K-Kids is a community service organization led by Valley Road teachers Sue Dzurovcik, Kim Belverio, and Kim Nacht.
Renna Media
‘Minding Your Mind’ at Governor Livingston High School
As the Student Assistance Counselor at Governor Livingston High School and Columbia Middle School, Ms. Madison Rowohlt is charged with providing mental health resources to students. “One of the things I do in my role as a student assistance counselor is act as a resource to students and educate them...
Renna Media
7 Residents Graduate Somerset County CERT Team Basic Training
Somerset County’s Office of Emergency Management graduated another seven local residents during the November 2022 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training. These volunteers spent twenty-six hours over seven days learning how to support their community and first-responders when disasters strike through a coordinated, team effort at the municipal or county level.
Renna Media
Kenilworth Police Officer Bryon stops by St. Theresa School
Kenilworth Police Officer Brett Bryon stopped by St. Theresa School in Kenilworth as the children were playing during outside recess. This small act of kindness brought such happiness to the children. Thank you and stay safe to our men and women in blue!. Photo by St. Theresa School.
Renna Media
1st Grade World Dance Residency at Gillette School
The 1st grade students at Gillette school enjoyed a 2 week World Dance Residency led by Joanna Pang Atkins, a teaching artist from Morris Arts, funded by the Long Hill Twp. PTO. The classes rotated daily with each learning a specific cultural dance. The residency culminated on December 10 with a parent performance featuring the students dressed in traditional costumes provided by Ms. Atkins.
Renna Media
Activities from the Key Clubs of the Chathams and Madison
On Friday, November 25, 2022, accompanied by several members from the Kiwanis Club Of The Chathams and Madison, many members from the Madison High School Key Club participated in the annual Christmas Parade in Madison center. The Parade began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted for about an hour, with the tree lighting taking place when the parade ended. Celebrants dressed in holiday outfits featuring red and green hats, scarves, red mittens, jingle bells, garlands, and battery-operated lights.
Renna Media
Warren Township Schools Staff Receive High Honors
Five teachers and five Educational Services Professionals from Warren Township Schools have been named recipients of the Governor’s Educator of the Year awards. Three additional Warren teachers have achieved the coveted Exemplary Educator Recognition Award. Teacher Recipients. Angelo L. Tomaso School – Elena Marinello, Grade 1 Teacher. Central...
Renna Media
Mayor Sordillo Honored for recognition of Diwali
Mayor Victor Sordillo was honored on Saturday, December 10, at an event in Edison, NJ, for his years of service and support of the Indian community. The event was a fundraiser for Vedic Samaj of New Jersey. They are “an association of people brought together by a common bond of Hindu Dharma and cultural heritage. The group strives to enrich their lives through the practicing of vedic values and beliefs via prayers, social interactions, and caring for each other and the well-being of the community at large.”
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club works with Madison Eagle Christmas Fund
Members of the Thursday Morning Club (TMC) continued their tradition of working with the Madison Eagle Christmas Fund (MECF) by shopping for the wish list items of Pine Acres Nursing Home residents. The nursing home director provided a list of residents’ specific requests, and financial support for the purchases was provided by donations made directly to the MECF from Madison residents, businesses, and organizations.
Renna Media
Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas giving plan helps teens in need
As part of their annual Christmas giving plan, members of the Kiwanis Club of Clark filled stockings with toiletries and goodies for teens at Visions and Pathways at a recent meeting. With additional donations from the Arthur L. Johnson High School Key Club under the direction of adviser Meghan Bradley, the Kiwanis parent organization filled forty stockings with three boxes of overflow items for the Visions and Pathway’s pantry, the charity that assists children who have aged out of foster care, runaways, and LGBTQ teens who are in need of shelter.
Renna Media
2023-2024 College Club Scholarship Applications are Available
The College Club of Fanwood-Scotch Plains 2023-2024 scholarship application forms can be obtained from the SPFHS Counseling Office, at spfk12.org, or at fspcollegeclub.org. This will be the 87th year that female students seeking financial assistance to pursue a four-year college degree have been helped by the College Club’s fundraising efforts. To date the College Club has awarded approximately $750,000.00 in scholarships to approximately 574 local women. In 2022-23 the club awarded $30,500 to 12 recipients.
Renna Media
Scotch Plains-Fanwood UNICO Welcomes New Members
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chapter of UNICO recently welcomed two new members into its organization. Serina Agosta and Joe Schiavo were sworn in by past president Geri Samuel at the chapter’s November meeting. UNICO is the largest Italian-American service organization in the United States. The organization’s objectives are to promote...
Renna Media
CASA SHaW Announces New Board of Trustee Members
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW) has announced the appointment of five new Board of Trustee members. The Board of Trustees oversees the general operations of CASA SHaW, a 501c3, the annual budget and staff. Each board member serves a 2-year interval for up to 6 years.
Renna Media
Structural firefighting hoods donated to Linden Fire Department
The Linden Fire Department recently received a generous donation from Phillips 66 in the form of structural firefighting hoods. “Teaming with a community minded partner in Phillips 66, we were able to acquire enough hoods for every member of our Department,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Brady. According to Phillips 66 Fire Chief Tony Muccia, “These are the best hoods we’ve ever used!”
Renna Media
Fanwood Family Lights Up Home for Worthy Cause
The Roser home on Paterson Road is a beacon of holiday light during the Christmas season as both a local attraction and a fundraising venue. Greg Roser begins setting up the thousands of lights in early fall, then flips on the switch Thanksgiving weekend. It’s uncertain whether the display is visible from space but it’s certainly visible to the community and attracts thousands of visitors who are asked to make a donation to the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities’ Lakeview School, a cost-free school for children with special needs.
Renna Media
Mountainside Active Retirees hold 5th Annual Cookie Swap
The Mountainside Active Retirees held their 5th annual cookie swap on Tuesday, December 13 in the Borough Hall Community Room. Entertainment was provided by Joanne Hansen, a Mountainside resident and professional harpist. Members and non-members attending the meeting brought home-baked or store-bought cookies for the enjoyment of everyone there. Continuing...
Renna Media
Governor Christie Whitman Speaks to Rotary Club of Westfield
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Westfield, NJ regarding her work with the US Democracy Center and her foundation of the Forward Party, a centrist movement advocating for a ranked-choice voting system, non-partisan primaries and independent redistricting commissions in the United States.
Renna Media
January is a Souper time to visit Rahway
Rahway is your winter destination in 2023! Looking for something to do to fight off those winter blues? Bundle up and take the train, rideshare, or drive to Rahway to experience all that the city has to offer. Rahway is home to a diverse small business community with unique retail shops and dining experiences. You can start your day in Rahway with a hot cup of coffee and some shopping, get the kids out of the house for lunch and some family game time at the arcade, and plan a date night with drinks and dinner at any one of our many delicious restaurants. No matter what cuisine you are craving, you will find it in Rahway! Watch a show at the Union County Performing Arts Center, view an exhibit at one of our art galleries, or listen to local musicians who can help you rock and sway your way through the winter months.
Renna Media
A Conversation with Heather McGhee at Summit High School
In celebration of a 100-year commitment to equality for all, The Connection hosted a conversation with Heather McGhee, author of New York Times Bestseller The Sum of Us, at Summit High School in partnership with the Summit Interfaith Council AntiRacism Committee. A renowned expert on the American economy, Heather McGhee...
Renna Media
Thursday Morning Club holds annual Holiday Tea
The Thursday Morning Club (TMC) recently held their annual Holiday Tea at the Madison Community House and were honored to have Shirley Holly, President of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, join the holiday celebration. Past Presidents and members of 40 years and more were honored. The Pre-School Director, Patricia Driscoll, and Before and After School Child Care program Director, Dorothy O’Connor, and their staffs were recognized for their dedicated efforts to provide excellent programs and care. While enjoying a traditional tea, including scones with clotted cream and lemon curd, the members were entertained by a bassoon holiday concert.
