5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Alex Mashinsky, Founder of Celsius Network
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the beleaguered founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, Alex Mashinsky. Celsius is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings. Once a high-profile crypto executive, Mashinsky exited the firm this past September. According to the AG, Mashinsky defrauded thousands of...
eastendbeacon.com
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
New York to ban ‘forever chemicals’ from clothing by end of year
New York will be joining California in banning toxic “forever chemicals” from clothing, under a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) just before the new year. The bill, passed by the state legislature in May, will amend New York’s environmental conservation law to eliminate the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in apparel by Dec.…
Massive Bomb Cyclone For New York State?
The new year has already brought about so many challenges and we are only a few days in. The snow that fell across Western New York is all but gone and the heavy rain is starting to let up. But what is next for us here in the Empire State?
WNYT
State comptroller says office got $48 million from unused gift cards
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is urging New Yorkers to spend gifts cards you may have received for Christmas. DiNapoli says unused balances can eventually be turned over to his Office of Unclaimed Funds. They took in a new record of $48 million from them in 2022. However, you...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
orangeandbluepress.com
Minimum Wage in Washington In 2023 Is The Highest Among The States
New rules for Washington’s employers went into effect at the start of 2023 and as of January 1, Washington state now has the highest minimum wage in the country. Washington State Workers Will Now Get the Highest Minimum Wage. In 2022 inflation rate took a huge bite out of...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick named president and CEO of SIEDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick, who served the people of the 63rd district since 2003, officially vacating office just last week, has announced he is taking on another prominent borough role, joining the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC), as its president and CEO. “Being at...
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act
The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.
Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents
According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023
Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.
queenseagle.com
Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again
A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
orangeandbluepress.com
2023 Mississippi Tax Cuts Debates Resumes
Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. Legislators Of Mississippi Could Debate Another Tax Cut This 2023. Mississippi legislators have returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by discussions over taxes. As...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
