NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) was brought into the world "right at the stroke of midnight" on New Year's Day. Elias was born to Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. The baby boy is the couple's first child.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO