Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Police Jury says hello to interim coroner and goodbye to parish manager
East Feliciana Parish police jurors appointed an interim coroner at their first meeting of the new year, and some privately began saying goodbye to the jury’s manager. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who is in charge of day-to-day operations of the jury, said he is resigning to begin working in the private sector as a disaster recovery consultant.
wbrz.com
Pimanyoli's Smokehouse shuts down
BATON ROUGE – Pimanyoli’s Smokehouse on Airline Highway has closed its doors. In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page posted Wednesday afternoon, owner Yolanda "Yoli" Perrilloux wrote that the last two years have been "painstakingly horrific." "I’ve witnessed small businesses and specifically local 'mom and pop'...
inregister.com
Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic
In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
brweeklypress.com
BR Proud video on Point in Time Count
Everyone must be getting involved in the Point in Time Count: January 23, 2023. We need to get the word out to faith, community, and businesses to participate in this year's point-in-time survey to identify those who are unsheltered and help get the federal funds associated with these services. The annual unsheltered Point in Time (PIT) Count has been scheduled for the evening of January 23, 2023, and counting will continue to occur for the remainder of that week. For those who may not know, HUD dictates that our Continuum of Care conducts this annual count of people experiencing both unsheltered and sheltered homelessness.
theadvocate.com
The 2023 Baton Rouge area Carnival season parade list to hang on your fridge
Krewe of Oshun — It's not just a parade. It's also a festival — noon Saturday, Feb. 4, Howell Boulevard. CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts — Carnival's going to the dogs for the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's annual fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 222 North Blvd.
wbrz.com
Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker
BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University college student filed a police report, following an alarming break in at the Cadence Apartments in Baton Rouge. Jehvana White took to social media to explain how a strange man has been allegedly going in and out of her apartment using a key.
New Year, New Chief: Leblanc talks plans to curb crime
Graig "Twin" Leblanc, new police chief in Opelousas, spoke with KATC's Taylor Toole about his "100 day plan" to curb crime in the city. Details below.
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
brproud.com
Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
Blood donations needed after crash in WBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The third passenger involved in the Addis police officer crash is in need of blood donations ahead of surgery. Tomorrow students at Brusly High School will head back to school after a long winter break. “So, when we start the school year, everybody is excited...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
pelicanpostonline.com
Prairieville man arrested for September 30 homicide in Gonzales
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday January 5, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Magee Jr., 21, in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey, 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. On...
wbrz.com
Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy
ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects. Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions. "It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's...
Resident in Ascension Parish worries flooding will get worse with new neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - While a new 237-home subdivision is under construction, some of the homes around it are getting water where they’ve never had it before and worry that it will only get worse. Ricky Carmouche and his family have lived in their home off White Road for...
Man allegedly scamming people in Lafayette via social media app TikTok
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you live in Lafayette and frequent the social media app TikTok, look out for a man claiming to be homeless and having to live in a “filthy” motel following a series of recent tragedies. Viewers of KLFY reached out to us Wednesday to say they believe he’s a scammer who […]
Neighbors take action after violent burglary hits close to home
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “It’s sad that you’re just, you’re just not safe anywhere anymore,” Holly Whittington said. Folks in the Oakland crossing neighborhood in Prairieville were stunned to find out a car burglary resulted in a woman being grazed by a bullet. “I...
