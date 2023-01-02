ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5kVR_0k0yof4R00

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023.

In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers.

The Modern Butcher said it’s “absolutely heartbroken” to leave Newburyport but that business demands necessitated the need for change.

“The welcome we received here in 2019 when we first opened was unmatched. We quickly outgrew our currently location faster than we ever could have imagined. We’ve been searching hard behind the scenes for almost two years now to find new location in Newburyport that would work for us and the business, but given our lease ended, our production demand, and the uncertainty of how long we’d be able to stay in our current location, we had to broaden our location search,” shop owners explained in a statement.

Ownership says the Danvers location gives the shop the ability to ramp up production and offer a wider array of sandwiches, including specialty items. Despite the move, a return to Newburyport in the future hasn’t been ruled out.

“Once we found our new location, we both vowed to each other that we would continue to search for a new smaller Newburyport location,” ownership added.

An opening date for the new location wasn’t immediately available.

Below is a look at some sandwiches The Modern Butcher has recently offered up:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

The Procopio Companies Celebrates Grand Opening of Lume

WILMINGTON, MA – The Procopio Companies (Procopio) celebrated the grand opening of. Lume, the firm’s newest addition to its multifamily portfolio, located in Wilmington, MA. Lume is a three-story, podium style apartment building with 39 garden style units and 10 additional luxury townhomes. The development includes community amenities...
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park

BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant

Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
TAUNTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Tell us about your favorite Worcester-area winter walks

They can be found in woodlands, or city parks, or strolls through hardy New England seasonal gardens. Worcester Magazine is featuring a new series, "Winter Walks," beginning this week, with an article about Summer Star Wildlife Sanctuary in Boylston. We want to include readers' picks for places to go walking,...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dive teams find belongings of missing man near Salem beach

SALEM, Mass. — State and local dive teams find belongings of a missing Maine man near a Salem beach who was last seen in Peabody, Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy