Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023.

In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers.

The Modern Butcher said it’s “absolutely heartbroken” to leave Newburyport but that business demands necessitated the need for change.

“The welcome we received here in 2019 when we first opened was unmatched. We quickly outgrew our currently location faster than we ever could have imagined. We’ve been searching hard behind the scenes for almost two years now to find new location in Newburyport that would work for us and the business, but given our lease ended, our production demand, and the uncertainty of how long we’d be able to stay in our current location, we had to broaden our location search,” shop owners explained in a statement.

Ownership says the Danvers location gives the shop the ability to ramp up production and offer a wider array of sandwiches, including specialty items. Despite the move, a return to Newburyport in the future hasn’t been ruled out.

“Once we found our new location, we both vowed to each other that we would continue to search for a new smaller Newburyport location,” ownership added.

An opening date for the new location wasn’t immediately available.

Below is a look at some sandwiches The Modern Butcher has recently offered up:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group