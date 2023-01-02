ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night.

According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek Drive and located a man in his 60s with an apparent gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Officers learned that the suspect was still at the scene and detained him. The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are on scene conducting an investigation with help from the State Attorney’s Office. At this time, detectives say it appears to be a domestic altercation where the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

