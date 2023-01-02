Read full article on original website
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
In a star-studded affair, the Dallas Mavericks host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics with a chance to add to their seven-game winning streak. Mavs star Luka Doncic looks to stay hot in the nationally-broadcast game, after earning Western Conference Player of the Month for December. The Mavs are riding their...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Lakers News: LA To Be Without Two Leading All-Star Game Vote-Getters Tomorrow
Your Los Angeles Lakers proved last night against the visiting Miami Heat that a few major absences wouldn't stop them from taking down a tough Eastern Conference playoff club, as they ultimately won 112-109 while missing their top three scorers in power forward LeBron James, center Anthony Davis and small forward/shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Updated Status vs. Denver Nuggets
The LA Clippers announced before Wednesday morning's practice that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were traveling with the team on their two-game road trip to Denver and Minnesota. Leonard had missed the previous game with an illness, and George had re-tweaked his hamstring in that same game. The team listed both players as questionable, but Leonard has received an updated status.
76ers’ Montrezl Harrell Reflects After Strong Showing vs. Pacers
Without Joel Embiid in the lineup on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers started small with PJ Tucker at the center position. When the veteran forward came off the floor, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell as he typically would. This season, Harrell’s play off the bench has...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL announces how playoffs will be determined. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs can earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders — a fact solidified following an NFL announcement Thursday night that the Week 17 Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been canceled and will not be resumed. However, KC...
James Jones: ‘Everybody’s In Trouble’ If Packers Get to Playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2010 Green Bay Packers won their last two regular-season games to get into the playoffs as the bottom seed in the NFC. They marched all the way to victory in the Super Bowl. “I remember … getting off the bus and we were like,...
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton lands eighth in first round of fan voting for NBA All-Star starters
The NBA released the first batch of results from fan voting for 2023 NBA All-Star starters today, and the Indiana Pacers are represented in the results by young guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton ranks eighth in fan voting for guards in the Eastern Conference. He has 281,691 votes, which is 17,422...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Fourth-Most Votes Among Western Conference Guards for All-Star Game
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the fourth-most votes among Western Conference guards in the first fan returns of All-Star voting on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander received 911,774 votes, trailing only Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, SGA trails Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown among guards.
‘A Lot of Boogie’: Mavs Rookie Jaden Hardy Took Full Advantage of Late Minutes vs. Celtics
Although the Dallas Mavericks saw their seven-game winning streak end in blowout fashion on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, there was one big bright spot that deserved to be talked about more — the play of promising 20-year-old rookie guard Jaden Hardy in the fourth quarter. In 15...
Devin Vassell’s promising season paused following knee surgery
Former Florida State star and current San Antonio Spur, Devin Vassell, is out with a knee injury for the foreseeable future, as ESPN Insider announced he was having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Thursday. Vassell was in the midst of a career year as he was having more...
Bills vs. Bengals Cancellation Confirmed, Potential Playoff Plan Revealed
The NFL confirmed Thursday night the official cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was originally reported by the Associated Press. The cancelled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter on Monday,...
Marvin Bagley III Injury Update
Pistons center Marvin Bagley III underwent successful surgery today to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand. Bagley suffered the injury at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter at Portland on January 2. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital...
NFLPA Pres. Questions How Long It Took to Postpone Bills-Bengals Game
It took the NFL 66 minutes to officially postpone the Bills–Bengals game on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was then transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center 30...
Lakers Rumors: LA Keeping First-Round Picks for Potential Blockbuster Trade for Third Star
The Lakers are suddenly streaking, thanks in large part to a scorching hot LeBron James. In their last two games — both Laker wins — LeBron has averaged 45 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, and has carried his team to two huge road wins to finish 2022 and start 2023.
It’s Official: Quarterback Sam Hartman To Transfer To Notre Dame
Quarterback Sam Hartman has decided to transfer to Notre Dame, ending the program's search for a transfer portal quarterback, and Hartman's search for a program that would allow him to compete for a championship and better prepare him for the NFL. The former Wake Forest quarterback made 45 career starts...
New York Giants Week 18: Updated Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense
If the scene that unfolded inside MetLife Stadium Sunday set the stage for the New York Giants’ momentous accomplishment of their 2022 season, the team has reached its ultimate dress rehearsal. In Week 17, the Giants held their final homestand of the regular season in front of their rejuvenated...
Kansas football defensive end Lonnie Phelps makes NFL Draft announcement
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps is ready to trade playing on Saturdays for playing on Sundays. The one-time Miami (OH) transfer announced via social media on Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. “I bet on me,” Phelps wrote, sharing a photo with a note to fans on...
