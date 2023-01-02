ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview

In a star-studded affair, the Dallas Mavericks host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics with a chance to add to their seven-game winning streak. Mavs star Luka Doncic looks to stay hot in the nationally-broadcast game, after earning Western Conference Player of the Month for December. The Mavs are riding their...
DALLAS, TX
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lakers News: LA To Be Without Two Leading All-Star Game Vote-Getters Tomorrow

Your Los Angeles Lakers proved last night against the visiting Miami Heat that a few major absences wouldn't stop them from taking down a tough Eastern Conference playoff club, as they ultimately won 112-109 while missing their top three scorers in power forward LeBron James, center Anthony Davis and small forward/shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Updated Status vs. Denver Nuggets

The LA Clippers announced before Wednesday morning's practice that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were traveling with the team on their two-game road trip to Denver and Minnesota. Leonard had missed the previous game with an illness, and George had re-tweaked his hamstring in that same game. The team listed both players as questionable, but Leonard has received an updated status.
DENVER, CO
76ers’ Montrezl Harrell Reflects After Strong Showing vs. Pacers

Without Joel Embiid in the lineup on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers started small with PJ Tucker at the center position. When the veteran forward came off the floor, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell as he typically would. This season, Harrell’s play off the bench has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Fourth-Most Votes Among Western Conference Guards for All-Star Game

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the fourth-most votes among Western Conference guards in the first fan returns of All-Star voting on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander received 911,774 votes, trailing only Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, SGA trails Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown among guards.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Devin Vassell’s promising season paused following knee surgery

Former Florida State star and current San Antonio Spur, Devin Vassell, is out with a knee injury for the foreseeable future, as ESPN Insider announced he was having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Thursday. Vassell was in the midst of a career year as he was having more...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bills vs. Bengals Cancellation Confirmed, Potential Playoff Plan Revealed

The NFL confirmed Thursday night the official cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was originally reported by the Associated Press. The cancelled game, which was originally postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter on Monday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Marvin Bagley III Injury Update

Pistons center Marvin Bagley III underwent successful surgery today to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand. Bagley suffered the injury at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter at Portland on January 2. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital...
DETROIT, MI
NFLPA Pres. Questions How Long It Took to Postpone Bills-Bengals Game

It took the NFL 66 minutes to officially postpone the Bills–Bengals game on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was then transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center 30...
CINCINNATI, OH
It’s Official: Quarterback Sam Hartman To Transfer To Notre Dame

Quarterback Sam Hartman has decided to transfer to Notre Dame, ending the program's search for a transfer portal quarterback, and Hartman's search for a program that would allow him to compete for a championship and better prepare him for the NFL. The former Wake Forest quarterback made 45 career starts...
SOUTH BEND, IN

