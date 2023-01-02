ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
wvlt.tv

Multiple fires set in Grainger Co., arson investigation underway

One man died following an incident at a quarry in Sevierville Wednesday, according to officials with the materials company.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery

Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes Concert Shooting: 2 People Charged

Earlier this week, 3 people were injured after a fight broke out at Finess2Tyme’s show. More information is being shared about a shooting that took place earlier this week at a Finesse2Tymes concert. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday (January 2), an altercation reportedly broke out during the show. The event was at My Canna Buds in Knoxville, Tennessee, and three people were injured during the fray.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose

Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
