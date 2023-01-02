Read full article on original website
KPD: Murders down, assaults up overall in Knoxville based on 2022 preliminary data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released its unofficial preliminary high-priority crime data for 2022, saying it appears the city saw fewer murders last year compared to 2021 even as the number of violent crimes listed in the report rose overall. KPD said the unofficial data is still...
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
Multiple fires set in Grainger Co., arson investigation underway
American Medical Response officials say Knox County staff is around 85% of a full staff. The complete year-end summary was released Thursday. One man died following an incident at a quarry in Sevierville Wednesday, according to officials with the materials company. East Tenn. family fears unsafe living conditions. Updated: 10...
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Smokies Species-a-Day...
Finesse2Tymes Concert Shooting: 2 People Charged
Earlier this week, 3 people were injured after a fight broke out at Finess2Tyme’s show. More information is being shared about a shooting that took place earlier this week at a Finesse2Tymes concert. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday (January 2), an altercation reportedly broke out during the show. The event was at My Canna Buds in Knoxville, Tennessee, and three people were injured during the fray.
Skeletal remains found near Sevierville identified as man missing since 2021
Skeletal remains found in December were identified as a man who was last seen in September 2021 according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the loose
Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have been charged after a shooting at a rap concert in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Two charged in concert shooting, one still on the …. Two people, Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Man dies from injuries at Sevierville quarry
A man died at a quarry in Sevier County on Wednesday, Mine Safety and Health Administration records show.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'
NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
Tennessee man accused of impersonating law enforcement arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee man accused of pretending to be a law enforcement officer has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). In a social media post, OCSO said 19-year-old Jackson Jones of Tennessee was arrested on January 1. OCSO said...
Nonprofit fights against rise of fentanyl in Knoxville
A total of 379 million doses of fentanyl were seized nationwide in 2022. The Louisville division, which covers Tennessee, seized more than 184,000 fentanyl-laced pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder.
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
KPD makes 7 DUI arrests over New Year's holiday, no fatal crashes reported
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said during the New Year's holiday, they spent more resources watching for dangerous driving from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the end of New Years Day. During that time, they said they made seven DUI arrests and conducted 16 total crash...
