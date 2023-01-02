Read full article on original website
WKRC
Bengals players Burrow, Hubbard part of group of athletes reportedly buying farmland
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Sam Hubbard are reportedly part of a group of professional athletes buying farmland in Iowa to lease back to farmers. According to FrontOfficeSports.com the group is purchasing a 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused farm in northern Iowa that was arranged by...
WKRC
Former Bengals wide receiver Houshmandzadeh named 'Ruler of the Jungle' for playoff game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday announced that former wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be "Ruler of the Jungle" for Sunday night's playoff game. The game against the Baltimore Ravens kicks off at 8:15 p.m. from Paycor Stadium. Houshmandzadeh still holds the team record for most catches in...
WKRC
'Not home quite just yet': Hamlin remains hospitalized, going through testing
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Tuesday as the player and his team provided updates on his health. The Buffalo Bills posted to social media that Hamlin was in good spirits at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY. He wa going through a series of testing and evaluation.
WKRC
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
WKRC
Rush for Bengals gear ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back-to-back great Cincinnati Bengal teams means back-to-back big sales years for Bengals gear. With only a few days before the team tries to knock off the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year, Bengals gear is flying off the shelves at local stores. It has not...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo hospital; player is going home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
WKRC
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
WKRC
What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
WKRC
Bengals attendance soars during 2022-23 season with one of largest increases in entire NFL
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati Bengals fans showed up in full force to support their back-to-back division champion team this season. Bengals attendance at Paycor Stadium soared 10% this season to a per-game average of 66,247. That was up from 60,325 last season, when they won the AFC Championship and made it to Super Bowl LVI.
WKRC
Evening the playing field: High school girls wrestlers now compete against other girls
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It has been almost one year since the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors made the historic move to add high school girls wrestling as its own sport. Previously, girls would be able to compete, but they would have to do it against boys. Local...
WKRC
Claiming veteran Scharping becomes Bengals big insurance policy now that Cappa is hurt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the Bengals holding the No. 31 spot in the waiver wire claiming order back on Aug. 31 there was little belief that the team would be able to select veteran guard Max Scharping, but in landing him they may gotten a very important insurance policy they hope pays off this postseason.
