Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

'Not home quite just yet': Hamlin remains hospitalized, going through testing

CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Tuesday as the player and his team provided updates on his health. The Buffalo Bills posted to social media that Hamlin was in good spirits at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY. He wa going through a series of testing and evaluation.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRC

Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
CINCINNATI, OH

