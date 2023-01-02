ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0k0ylv3S00 A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 700-block of West California Terrace at about 8:30 a.m., police said.

Chicago police: Man attacked with wooden board with nail in it in Lakeview

The victim told police he was inside the vestibule of the apartment building when someone approached him from behind and demanded his property.

Police said the robber struck the victim in the face, back and groin with a closed fist as well as hitting him in the head with a screwdriver before fleeing with the victim's property.

Chicago police: Man kidnapped at gunpoint in Northalsted neighborhood

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in Englewood shooting that left 1 dead, another wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is now charged with killing one man and wounding another in Englewood on Tuesday.The teen is facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted vehicular hijacking. He was arrested on Tuesday in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue around 7:45 p.m.Police say the two men, 45 and 36, were sitting in a parked car at a gas station at 63rd and Racine when three men got out of another car and started shooting.The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court later today.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Traffic missions along Cicero Avenue announced following gunfire

The 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts are conducting traffic missions along Cicero Avenue in response to Dec. 22 gunfire that woke up many Portage Park and Jefferson Park residents. “Why are we doing what we’re doing? The violent crime we’re talking about in this community is...
CICERO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen car crashes in Loop, man with gun flees scene

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car flipped onto its roof Thursday morning in the Loop, and police said a man with a gun ran away from the scene.The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark Street and Wacker Drive.Police at the scene said the Kia sedan had been stolen, and a man with a gun got out of the car and ran from the scene after the crash.No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy