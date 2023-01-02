Read full article on original website
Marijuana might hurt Elon Musk's productivity, but legalization has helped US workers find jobs and earn higher wages, a study finds
Marijuana legalization has boosted employment and wages for minorities and older workers, according to a new NBER paper.
NBC Philadelphia
You May Get Extra Time to Spend Unused 2022 Funds in Your Flex Spending Account. What to Know About the Rules
Even if you aren't subject to the "use it or lose it" approach used by 23% of employers when it comes to contributions to health care FSAs, be sure you know your company's rules. A reprieve does not necessarily mean you won't end up forfeiting 2022 money, according to Employee...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Quiet Hiring' Will Dominate the U.S. in 2023, Says HR Expert—and You Need to Prepare for It
A new year is here, and with it, a new workplace phenomenon that bosses and employees should prepare for: quiet hiring. Quiet hiring is when an organization acquires new skills without actually hiring new full-time employees, says Emily Rose McRae, who has led Gartner's future of work research team since its 2019 inception, focusing on HR practices.
NBC Philadelphia
Employers May Finally Stop Caring About Where You Went to School, Says HR Expert: ‘We Have Been Using Education as a Proxy'
Your college degree might not matter quite as much in your 2023 job search as it used to. That's a good thing, says Emily Rose McRae, an HR-focused senior director of research at analyst firm Gartner. In a report this week, Gartner predicted that the most successful companies this year will be the ones "more comfortable assessing candidates solely on their ability to perform in the role, rather than their credentials and prior experience."
NBC Philadelphia
FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
New variant XBB.1.5 now more than a quarter of U.S. cases
The latest COVID variant of concern, XBB.1.5, continues to rise but still makes up a minority of new COVID-19 infections across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, after the agency narrowed its projections of the variant's climb.Some 27.6% of new cases nationwide are linked to the variant, the CDC currently projects, with a prediction interval ranging from 14.0 to 46.5%. The BQ.1.1 variant, which emerged in the fall, is still estimated to make up a larger share of cases for now, at 34.4%.XBB.1.5's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the CDC estimates it makes...
