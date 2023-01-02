Read full article on original website
Related
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Fluid thickener linked to lower blood sugar after eating, study says
Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener, used to prevent choking, to lower blood sugar after eating which could help patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study finds non-heavy alcohol use associated with liver fibrosis
Liver disease is consistently associated with heavy alcohol consumption, but studies of non-heavy alcohol use on liver health are often contradictory, both within the general population and among those known to have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and at-risk individuals. While evidence suggests that the pattern of alcohol consumption may...
MedicalXpress
Good hydration linked to healthy aging
Adults who stay well-hydrated appear to be healthier, develop fewer chronic conditions, such as heart and lung disease, and live longer than those who may not get sufficient fluids, according to a National Institutes of Health study published in eBioMedicine. Using health data gathered from 11,255 adults over a 30-year period, researchers analyzed links between serum sodium levels—which go up when fluid intake goes down—and various indicators of health. They found that adults with serum sodium levels at the higher end of a normal range were more likely to develop chronic conditions and show signs of advanced biological aging than those with serum sodium levels in the medium ranges. Adults with higher levels were also more likely to die at a younger age.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
labroots.com
Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog
Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure
We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?
Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
MedicalXpress
Study illuminates sugar's role in common kidney disease
A study of kidney organoids in a novel lab environment might have downstream implications for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an incurable condition that affects more than 12 million people worldwide. One key discovery of the study: Sugar appears to play a role in the formation of fluid-filled...
MedicalXpress
Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes
One type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, while another may protect from the disease, according to early results from an ongoing, prospective study led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, found people with higher...
Comments / 0