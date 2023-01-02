ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?

Week 18 of the NFL season is here, but the conclusion of the regular season is difficult to focus on. In the Week 17 finale, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in the first quarter and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment." Hamlin remains in critical condition. A statement from Hamlin's family was released Tuesday afternoon.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks

Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets amid Rumors

With the 2022 NFL season winding down, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. April's draft is expected to be loaded with high-end prospects, and several big-name free agents are slated to hit the open market before then. The 2023 edition of free agency, slated to kick off on...
Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement

There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks

NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions

The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
ANN ARBOR, MI

