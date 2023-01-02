Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down the 7 True Super Bowl LVII Contenders on the Brink of the NFL Playoffs
Well, it's been a long, weird, winding road, but we're on the brink of the 2022 NFL playoffs. A few positions are up for grabs in Week 18, but it's already extremely clear who the seven top title contenders are. We're talking about the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas...
Bleacher Report
Davante Adams 'Absolutely' Wants to Return to Raiders Despite Derek Carr Benching
Wide receiver Davante Adams plans on being with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 even if quarterback Derek Carr is elsewhere. "Absolutely," he told reporters when asked if he wants to be on the Raiders next season. Adams explained getting the chance to play with his friend and college teammate...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 18?
Week 18 of the NFL season is here, but the conclusion of the regular season is difficult to focus on. In the Week 17 finale, a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision in the first quarter and was taken to the hospital. Early Tuesday morning, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was "restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment." Hamlin remains in critical condition. A statement from Hamlin's family was released Tuesday afternoon.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow: 'No One Wanted to Continue' Bills vs. Bengals After Damar Hamlin Collapse
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said neither his team nor the Buffalo Bills had any interest in continuing Monday's game after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed following his tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. "We tried to do all we could," Burrow told reporters. "Give as...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL
The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks
Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Bleacher Report
Underrated 2023 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Look to Poach from Division Rivals
With the 2022 NFL season almost complete, many teams are focused on 2023 free agency. Franchise cornerstones are often found through the draft, but adding proven veterans can help improve a team quickly. Free agents don't have to be highly coveted players to make a major impact either. Quarterback Geno...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets amid Rumors
With the 2022 NFL season winding down, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. April's draft is expected to be loaded with high-end prospects, and several big-name free agents are slated to hit the open market before then. The 2023 edition of free agency, slated to kick off on...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh Addresses NFL Rumors, Says He Expects to Return to Michigan in 2023
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated his plans are to remain in his current position despite rumors about a move to the NFL:. "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in the statement. The Athletic reported...
Bleacher Report
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney Headline 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney are among the 15 modern-era players who are one step closer to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 15 modern-era finalists for the class of 2023 were announced Wednesday and chosen from the...
Bleacher Report
Predicting NFL Teams That Will Be Most Active in Trade Talks During 2023 Offseason
The NFL postseason has yet to be played, so for 14 teams, the season is far from over. It's not time to worry about 2023 just yet. It might be in a week or so. Hopefully, it won't be for a month or so. However, for the other 18 teams...
Derek Carr next team: Arizona Cardinals included in odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback
There are odds out for NFL quarterback Derek Carr's next team and one of the teams included in the odds really caught our attention. The Arizona Cardinals. OddsChecker included 12 teams in its odds to land Carr, 31, a 9-year NFL veteran, who was recently benched by the Las Vegas Raiders for Jarrett Stidham,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks
NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Reportedly Facing NCAA Probe over Alleged Infractions
The NCAA has been investigating Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. Per Auerbach and Austin Meek, the NCAA may be looking into one of Michigan's analysts coaching players as well as text messages in violation of the rules. The program self-reported the allegation of improper coaching.
Comments / 0