Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says controversial video was a lesson learned
HARTFORD, Conn. — A video tweeted out by Hartford police is being called insensitive and triggering by some members of the community. Hartford police are calling it a lesson learned. The 15-second video tweeted out by Hartford police has been viewed more than 260K times. It shows police recruits...
CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting
A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day. Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.
Stonington Couple Has L& M Hospital's First Baby of 2023
A New Year’s blessing came early for a Stonington couple whose baby girl was born on New Year’s Day. Sarah and Smaran Shrestha of Stonington welcomed their first child, Cy, on New Year’s Day. Baby Cy was born at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 and was Lawrence...
30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
East Hartford man starts murder sentence at emotional hearing
A man who had remained free on $2 million bond even after accepting a plea bargain and being convicted of murder and first-degree assault for shooting two men from behind in Hartford in late December 2018 began serving his 25-year prison term Thursday when an emotional sentencing hearing ended. Abdul-Hakim...
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
Mandy Leads Pack In Eviction Filings
A review of 2022 eviction lawsuits reveals that affiliates of Mandy Management moved to boot 261 New Haven rental households — making the local megalandlord by far the busiest property owner in housing court in a year that saw eviction filings surge statewide. That’s one finding from the New...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
FBI New Haven wants you to stop sharing posts about school threats on Facebook
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — FBI New Haven wants you to stop spreading information about school threats on Facebook — especially if you haven’t called authorities first. The request comes via a Twitter post Thursday and ends with #ThinkBeforeYouPost. “The #FBI has a special ‘ask’ for anyone who becomes aware of a school threat: Notify […]
Stamford man held in 2 year old's death after body found buried in plastic bag
STAMFORD, Conn. — In a case Stamford's mayor called horrific and unimaginable, a man is being held on $3 million bond after being arraigned following the discovery of his two-year-old son's body which police said was beaten and buried in a plastic bag in a park. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26,...
ID Released For 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Crash Involving CT State Representative
Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative.The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.According to state …
Police search for missing Old Saybrook man
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook. Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police. Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
New York woman dies in I-91 two-car crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from New York died following a two-car crash on I-91 in Wallingford on Thursday. According to state police, a Hyundai was traveling in the left lane of I-91 northbound just after 8 a.m. before exit 15 when a Chevrolet, driving southbound, crossed into the grass center median and struck […]
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Waterbury man found dead while evacuating building for carbon monoxide: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a man dead in an apartment building while evacuating residents on Wednesday. Police responded to 144 Grove St. around 10:14 a.m. At the scene, the Waterbury Fire Department was evacuating the building due to a carbon monoxide alarm. A man was found dead in the common area of […]
Road Trip: Make a 'purrrfect' escape to Connecticut's only cat café
You can pay to play with cats at a Connecticut cat Café.
