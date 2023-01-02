Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
A Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County for Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather cools down again, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
Blizzard fund approved for Erie County as costs rise
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just as local governments in Western New York review the costs of battling the intense Christmas week blizzard, some businesses in parts of the community are also trying to figure out ways to reopen amidst the aftermath. A sad side effect of the blizzard was the...
Water Buffalo hat usher in a new beginning for new Buffalonians
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills and the faithful have been through a lot this season, positive and negative. It all culminates this weekend at Highmark Stadium for the regular season finale. As we watch, there is a good chance you will see a fashion statement that has become pretty familiar, the unmistakable hats of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
Canalside ice reopening after sustaining damage from blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After closing to skaters during the blizzard and after for damage, the ice at Canalside is set to reopen with a big party on Friday. The Buffalo Waterfront says it will be hosting a "Buffalo Strong" skate from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday night. A dollar...
Checking in with your neighbors after a rough year for Buffalo, WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers have been through a lot over the past year, so 2 On Your Side wanted to have a conversation to check in with everyone. To get perspective, we spoke with a licensed psychologist and a prominent pastor. "You know, from Tops, to COVID,...
Can you get reimbursed for services lost during the blizzard?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we recover from the blizzard, you might be wondering if you can get money back for services you went without that week. We have gone over how if you lost power for 72-hours or more you can apply for credits for food or medicine you lost, but that's not the only service the blizzard disrupted.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Tenants of Buffalo apartment building upset with response to flood damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an off campus apartment building housing mostly Buffalo State College students was damaged during the recent blizzard, tenants contacted 2 On Your Side to say they are upset with the response by management and that they have concerns for their safety. Building #1 at the...
USS The Sullivans takes on almost 30 inches of water after blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the ice and snow has melted following last month's blizzard teams were able to assess the damage at Buffalo's Naval Park. USS The Sullivans took on water, almost 30 inches in some spots. It's a ship that has already been going through plenty of...
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Two more blizzard-related deaths confirmed in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Monday two more blizzard-related deaths. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that a female from Buffalo and a male from Amherst passed away. Poloncarz tweeted the man died of injuries after being found in a snowbank. The woman died...
Buffalo seeking person to oversee city vehicles
An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.
Time Is Running Out To Claim $540 Payout From Buffalo Blizzard
If you were one of the thousands of Western New York residents who suffered extended power outages due to the blizzard, you're entitled to a reimbursement, but you need to hurry. New State Law In New York Entitles Residents To Power Outage Payouts. During the deadly blizzard, at least 10,000...
Police make arrests for looting during the blizzard in Amherst and Buffalo
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that arrests were made following alleged looting in the Town of Amherst as well as two more looting-related arrests in Buffalo. On Wednesday night, Buffalo Police made their own announcement, saying "BPD Anti-Looting Detail has now made 21...
Home Today/Home Décor to close both mall locations, citing plummeting sales and economy trends
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A locally owned home goods retailer is permanently closing its two stores, one in the Eastern Hills Mall and one in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. Home Today/Home Décor plans to close its Eastern Hills spot by mid-January and the Fashion Outlets shop by...
Recognize a Community Cornerstone in Buffalo
Every great Community is built on an even greater Cornerstone. Now is your chance to honor them and help the community too -- by nominating a "Community Cornerstone." Presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 2023 is the perfect opportunity to elevate those with spirit and grit to make things happen and bring joy to others. No matter how small or big the effort, based on your enthusiastic nomination, one individual will be selected as a Community Cornerstone each month.
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel
The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
“Lexi’s Corner” Memorial Taking Shape
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An effort to erect a permanent memorial honoring the life of a Jamestown teenager killed during a hit and run crash just over one year ago is taking shape. In 2021, 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s...
