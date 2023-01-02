ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Water Buffalo hat usher in a new beginning for new Buffalonians

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills and the faithful have been through a lot this season, positive and negative. It all culminates this weekend at Highmark Stadium for the regular season finale. As we watch, there is a good chance you will see a fashion statement that has become pretty familiar, the unmistakable hats of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
Can you get reimbursed for services lost during the blizzard?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we recover from the blizzard, you might be wondering if you can get money back for services you went without that week. We have gone over how if you lost power for 72-hours or more you can apply for credits for food or medicine you lost, but that's not the only service the blizzard disrupted.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Recognize a Community Cornerstone in Buffalo

Every great Community is built on an even greater Cornerstone. Now is your chance to honor them and help the community too -- by nominating a "Community Cornerstone." Presented by Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union, 2023 is the perfect opportunity to elevate those with spirit and grit to make things happen and bring joy to others. No matter how small or big the effort, based on your enthusiastic nomination, one individual will be selected as a Community Cornerstone each month.
The Buffalo Blizzard Was So Strong It Bent Steel

The Buffalo Christmas Blizzard of 2022 was historic and shockingly powerful. Buffalo is known for its snow. It's a defining trait, for better and for worse, to most around the country when they think of it. While it's generally not as bad as most paint it out to be, the Blizzard of 2022 definitely showed the world how bad it can get at times.
“Lexi’s Corner” Memorial Taking Shape

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An effort to erect a permanent memorial honoring the life of a Jamestown teenager killed during a hit and run crash just over one year ago is taking shape. In 2021, 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s...
