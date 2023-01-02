Read full article on original website
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
League of Legends players say ARAM is dying because of new changes
After getting some massive changes ahead of Season 13, League of Legends players are voicing their displeasure with the changes to ARAM mode. While League of Legends has a reputation for being an ultra-competitive MOBA with a thriving esports scene, casual players have managed to find their spots to enjoy the game’s vast lineup of characters.
ImperialHal hits out at ‘lazy’ Apex Legends pros for not practicing
Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, professional Apex Legends player for TSM, has echoed criticism of the competitive community and hit out at players for their “laziness”. The Apex Legends pro scene is currently going through a tough period. Recent developments have seen multiple esports organizations withdraw from the space, including Cloud9, G2 and Team Liquid.
How many Champions in League of Legends are in the class?
If you play video games, you probably hear of League of Legends. This is one of the world’s most popular games, played by more than 100 million players every month. Riot Games’ game is constantly updated to keep the game fresh. Riot has designed and releasing new character...
ImperialHal executes insane double-squad wipe in Apex Legends still on controller
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen pulled off an impressive back-to-back squad wipe without missing a single bullet on controller. When it comes to mind-blowing outplays and highlight-reel moments, very few Apex Legends players can outmatch ImperialHal. The TSM pro has garnered a reputation for his laser beam...
New Overwatch 2 “pay to lose” skin gives players major disadvantages in-game
A new Overwatch 2 Medusa skin is being dubbed “pay to lose” by players for giving them some big disadvantages if they have it equipped in matches. The upcoming Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event is finally making use of all those Greek skins players have been unlocking, but Widowmaker’s cosmetics are creating some big issues.
“An enormous loss”: League figures react to Dash’s LCS departure
James ‘Dash’ Patterson announced that his role as a desk host had been minimized and that he will not return to the LCS in the same capacity in 2023 in a statement on social media that caused a range of reactions from his colleagues and fans. Dash joined...
iiTzTimmy explains why he stopped playing Apex Legends in Season 15
Despite being well known for his Apex Legends skills, 100 Thieves star Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has taken his foot off the gas, revealing why he is no longer booting it up and his frustrations with the game’s lack of progress. Over the years, iiTzTimmy has built a...
Respawn reveal Apex Legends SBMM changes as they seek “more balanced” matches
Respawn Entertainment have revealed initial changes and results from tweaks to Apex Legends’ SBMM, as debate around the BR’s skill-based matchmaking continues ahead of Season 16. While always a major topic among the player base, Apex Legends’ SBMM became even more talked about in Season 15. Large...
Pokemon Go player’s perfect Eeveelution team has fans jealous
A Pokemon Go player has put together an insane team of Eeveelutions that all sport perfect stats. While it’s not the traditional competitive line-up, fans in the comments are impressed with the team. Pokemon Go fans often have plenty of catches that rank poorly when appraised by a team...
Warzone 2 players beg devs to bring back fan-favorite mode from Warzone 1
Warzone 2 players are demanding that the Plunder mode from the original game makes a comeback in Warzone 2. The original Warzone Plunder mode swiftly rose to become a fan-favorite amongst players, with many using it to level up guns quickly. Players would respawn constantly, complete contracts for large sums of money, and prizes would be sprinkled everywhere on the map.
Apex Legends pro HisWattson finds OP rat spot on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro player HisWattson has discovered an incredibly devious rat spot on the Broken Moon map, one that’s OP enough that it may get patched out of the game entirely. Despite being in the wild for a long time now, players are still discovering new ways to get...
LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania hub: All OWL roster changes and rumors
With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season. When all was said and...
Apex Legends players claim gifting system is “broken” & “stealing money”
Apex Legends players are claiming the gifting system is “broken” and refusing to send items, but it’s still “stealing” the coins for the transaction. Season 15 of Apex Legends added a huge amount of new content to the Outlands with the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and an array of fresh cosmetics.
How to skip GTA Online cooldown for Dax missions & get Acid Lab upgrade fast
GTA Online players have found a way to get around the cooldown for Dax missions and get the Acid Lab upgrade quicker than the game plans. Here’s what you need to know. At the end of December, Rockstar Games finally dropped their long-awaited winter update in the form of the Los Santos Drug Wars.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event: Start date, new skins, game mode & more
The power of the Greek gods is set to take over Overwatch 2 in the new Battle for Olympus event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new in-game content ahead of its release. Overwatch 2 will be stepping into the world of Greek gods and mythology, with...
What are Account Levels & how to earn them in Fortnite
Account Levels track your progress across seasons in Fortnite, but how do you earn them? And how can you check your Account Level? We’ve got all the answers you need right here. If you’re curious to know how many times you’ve leveled up since you began playing Fortnite –...
How to unlock all Midseason Styles in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Midseason Styles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players alternate outfits to wear for their favorite Battle Pass skins. Here’s how to get them all (and when they’re released). Fortnite fans are used to getting rare Super Level Styles for each season’s Battle Pass skins,...
Modern Warfare 2 player reveals outstanding inflatable decoy trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player discovered the perfect use for an inflatable decoy, which works like a charm in multiplayer and Warzone. Modern Warfare 2’s introduction of the drill charge and inflatable decoy provided players with new tools for engaging in gunfights. Players praised the drill charge as CoD’s “best addition” in years but couldn’t replicate the same initial success with the inflatable decoy.
Brilliant Warzone 2 fake revive trick fools an entire team
One Warzone 2 player took advantage of all the tools in their arsenal, using a fake revive sound to eliminate an enemy team. Proximity chat added a refreshing layer of nuance to Warzone 2. Developers designed the feature with trash-talking or communicating with gulag teammates in mind, but community members applied their own expressive touch.
