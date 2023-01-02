Read full article on original website
You May Get Extra Time to Spend Unused 2022 Funds in Your Flex Spending Account. What to Know About the Rules
Even if you aren't subject to the "use it or lose it" approach used by 23% of employers when it comes to contributions to health care FSAs, be sure you know your company's rules. A reprieve does not necessarily mean you won't end up forfeiting 2022 money, according to Employee...
Tech Jobs Were Hit the Hardest by Layoffs Last Year
The technology industry led job cuts last year, totaling more than 97,000 across the sector, according to a report released Thursday from outplacement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Tech job cuts were up 649% in 2022 from the nearly 13,000 announced in 2021, Challenger reported. Across industries, Challenger said...
Credit Card Interest Rates Are Heading to 20% on Average — Here's the Best Way to Pay Down High-Interest Debt
As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to combat inflation, credit card rates will hit fresh highs in the year ahead. Soon, annual percentage rates will surpass 20%, Bankrate's chief financial analyst said. Here's the best way to pay down credit card debt before rates climb any...
What the Job Market Could Look Like in 2023, Based on a Surprisingly Strong End to 2022
2022 may have ended in a sea of overwhelmingly negative layoff news, but new data shows promise that the damage was minimal. It could be a sign the 2023 job market will launch on strong footing, economists say, even with fresh staffing cuts announced this week. In November, the same...
Falling Behind on Student Loans Can Reduce Social Security Benefits by $2,500 a Year
If you are behind in repaying your federal student loans and you collect Social Security benefits, part of your monthly checks could be withheld. The reduction is about $2,500 annually on average, a new report from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found. If you are delinquent on...
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers
The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
New variant XBB.1.5 now more than a quarter of U.S. cases
The latest COVID variant of concern, XBB.1.5, continues to rise but still makes up a minority of new COVID-19 infections across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, after the agency narrowed its projections of the variant's climb.Some 27.6% of new cases nationwide are linked to the variant, the CDC currently projects, with a prediction interval ranging from 14.0 to 46.5%. The BQ.1.1 variant, which emerged in the fall, is still estimated to make up a larger share of cases for now, at 34.4%.XBB.1.5's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the CDC estimates it makes...
Kelly Evans: Aha! The Fed (Sort of) Admits It Caused Inflation
Most of the coverage of Neel Kashkari's essay on inflation yesterday focused on the fact that he said he favored hiking rates all the way up to 5.4% (from 4.3% currently). That, plus the rather hawkish Fed minutes, plus Esther George's comments on CNBC this morning--she's raised her forecast for rates, and sees the Fed hiking above 5% and staying there for some time--have all ruled out, for now, the possibility of a looming halt to rate hikes, which is pressuring stocks.
