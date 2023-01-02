ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Tech Jobs Were Hit the Hardest by Layoffs Last Year

The technology industry led job cuts last year, totaling more than 97,000 across the sector, according to a report released Thursday from outplacement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Tech job cuts were up 649% in 2022 from the nearly 13,000 announced in 2021, Challenger reported. Across industries, Challenger said...
NBC Miami

Falling Behind on Student Loans Can Reduce Social Security Benefits by $2,500 a Year

If you are behind in repaying your federal student loans and you collect Social Security benefits, part of your monthly checks could be withheld. The reduction is about $2,500 annually on average, a new report from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found. If you are delinquent on...
NBC Miami

FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
NBC Miami

Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
CBS Denver

New variant XBB.1.5 now more than a quarter of U.S. cases

The latest COVID variant of concern, XBB.1.5, continues to rise but still makes up a minority of new COVID-19 infections across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, after the agency narrowed its projections of the variant's climb.Some 27.6% of new cases nationwide are linked to the variant, the CDC currently projects, with a prediction interval ranging from 14.0 to 46.5%. The BQ.1.1 variant, which emerged in the fall, is still estimated to make up a larger share of cases for now, at 34.4%.XBB.1.5's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the CDC estimates it makes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Miami

Kelly Evans: Aha! The Fed (Sort of) Admits It Caused Inflation

Most of the coverage of Neel Kashkari's essay on inflation yesterday focused on the fact that he said he favored hiking rates all the way up to 5.4% (from 4.3% currently). That, plus the rather hawkish Fed minutes, plus Esther George's comments on CNBC this morning--she's raised her forecast for rates, and sees the Fed hiking above 5% and staying there for some time--have all ruled out, for now, the possibility of a looming halt to rate hikes, which is pressuring stocks.

