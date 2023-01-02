Read full article on original website
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins
Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
Rebuild, tank, 'people pissed off' a source of motivation? Tortorella gives his take
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella is not oblivious to the word "tank" and why it has been thrown around about his team. While Tortorella doesn't really care for the meaning behind it, can he use it?. Because if the 64-year-old head coach is aware of the tanking topic, then...
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
Red Sox DFA former top pitching prospect
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran infielder Justin Turner on Friday. Before doing so, they had to clear a spot on the roster. Left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room for Turner. Hernandez, 26, was signed by the Red Sox as an...
Iguodala announces highly anticipated season debut vs. Magic
SAN FRANCISCO -- Andre Iguodala is back. The Warriors veteran forward announced Friday on his podcast, "Point Forward," that he will be making his long-awaited season debut Saturday at Chase Center against the Orlando Magic. He missed the Warriors’ first 39 games this season due to left hip injury management....
Captain Klay drops great movie reference to boating through storm
Klay Thompson loves to be on his boat. However, there are some instances where "Captain Klay" would rather play it safe. Following the Warriors' 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, the 32-year-old was asked if he could navigate his boat through the storm the Bay Area currently is experiencing.
Fans left wondering where AFC Championship game will be played
Following the NFL's changes to playoff games, fans waiting to find out where the AFC Championship game will be played.
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo
FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
