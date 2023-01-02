ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC San Diego

Mortgage Interest Rates Expected to Drop in 2023—Here's by How Much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
NBC San Diego

Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
NBC San Diego

Ron Insana: History Suggests the Market Rebounds in 2023. What Could Go Wrong? Plenty

"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
NBC San Diego

UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows

LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
CBS Denver

New variant XBB.1.5 now more than a quarter of U.S. cases

The latest COVID variant of concern, XBB.1.5, continues to rise but still makes up a minority of new COVID-19 infections across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, after the agency narrowed its projections of the variant's climb.Some 27.6% of new cases nationwide are linked to the variant, the CDC currently projects, with a prediction interval ranging from 14.0 to 46.5%. The BQ.1.1 variant, which emerged in the fall, is still estimated to make up a larger share of cases for now, at 34.4%.XBB.1.5's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the CDC estimates it makes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

