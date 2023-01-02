Read full article on original website
Mortgage Interest Rates Expected to Drop in 2023—Here's by How Much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
Trump's Tax Returns Show No Social Security Benefit Income. Here's What Retirees Can Learn About Claiming
The former president seems to have foregone Social Security benefit income. Here's why you may not want to employ that strategy for yourself. When former President Donald Trump's tax returns were released last week, the line for Social Security income was notably left blank. About 70 million Americans rely on...
Marijuana might hurt Elon Musk's productivity, but legalization has helped US workers find jobs and earn higher wages, a study finds
Marijuana legalization has boosted employment and wages for minorities and older workers, according to a new NBER paper.
Credit Card Interest Rates Are Heading to 20% on Average — Here's the Best Way to Pay Down High-Interest Debt
As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to combat inflation, credit card rates will hit fresh highs in the year ahead. Soon, annual percentage rates will surpass 20%, Bankrate's chief financial analyst said. Here's the best way to pay down credit card debt before rates climb any...
California Forces Companies to Show Pay on Job Listings, Revealing Big Tech Salaries
A new law that went into effect this week requires most California employers to disclose salaries on job listings. California's pay transparency law is intended to reduce gender and race pay gaps and help minorities and women compete in the labor market. However, the new law doesn't require employers to...
Job Growth Expected to Have Cooled in December But Not Enough to Slow Fed Rate Hikes
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that the labor market grew by 200,000 payrolls in December, slower than the 263,000 jobs added in November. Average hourly wage growth is expected to slow to 0.4% from 0.6% in November. "The job market is slowing steadily, but surely. It's not enough. The...
Ron Insana: History Suggests the Market Rebounds in 2023. What Could Go Wrong? Plenty
"What could possibly go wrong?" should be Wall Street's thesis for 2023. While it's extremely rare for stock prices to fall for two successive years, there's also nothing that suggests it can't happen, as it did from 2000-2002, 1973-1974, from 1929-1932 and then again from 1939-1941. My colleague, Bob Pisani,...
UK Stock Funds Lost a Record $10 Billion Last Year, New Research Shows
LONDON — Investors ditched U.K. stock funds at a record rate last year, according to new research, with the selling outpacing that in other major markets. Funds network Calastone reported Thursday that there were total outflows of £8.38 billion ($9.95 billion) from U.K.-focused equity funds in 2022 — the worst in its eight years of recording the data. Equity funds are grouped investments that predominantly focus on shares of companies.
New variant XBB.1.5 now more than a quarter of U.S. cases
The latest COVID variant of concern, XBB.1.5, continues to rise but still makes up a minority of new COVID-19 infections across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, after the agency narrowed its projections of the variant's climb.Some 27.6% of new cases nationwide are linked to the variant, the CDC currently projects, with a prediction interval ranging from 14.0 to 46.5%. The BQ.1.1 variant, which emerged in the fall, is still estimated to make up a larger share of cases for now, at 34.4%.XBB.1.5's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the CDC estimates it makes...
