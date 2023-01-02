Read full article on original website
WUSA
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
WUSA
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU of His Sister and Mother Visiting Him
Jeremy Renner is getting some bedside tender love and care! The Hawkeye star gave his fans another update from the Intensive Care Unit in Nevada, following his snowplow accident on Sunday. "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mam. Thank you sooooo...
WUSA
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She Looks Like 'A Fricking Polygamist' After Kody Split
Christine Brown may be leaving her polygamist lifestyle behind, but she still thinks she looks the part. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, joking about trying out a hairstyle where she pulls the front strands of her hair back in bobby pins. "Everyone else...
