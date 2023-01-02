Kenya Moore would rather endure tactical training and military missions than go on another Housewives trip, if she had her say. "When I tell you it is torture for me to go on trips with people that you would never hang out with, you know, if you weren't doing a show with, and to be stuck in a house with them, not able to go anywhere and unable to do anything that you want to do on your own and just be like a captive audience?" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star rattles off to ET over video chat while promoting her new show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO