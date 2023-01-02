Read full article on original website
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
Nicole Kidman to Star in CIA Drama 'Lioness' for Paramount Plus
Nicole Kidman is moving from behind the camera to in front of it. The Oscar winner has signed on to star in Paramount+'s upcoming CIA drama, Lioness, opposite Zoe Saldana, it was announced Thursday. Kidman was previously attached as an executive producer through her production company, Blossom Films. From creator...
'You People' Trailer: Jonah Hill and Lauren London Meet the In-Laws
Jonah Hill and Lauren London are meeting the in-laws in You People, the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Hill, who wrote the script with Barris, stars as Ezra, a man desperate for a relationship, who finds the woman of his dreams in London's Amira. However, the problem comes when Ezra decides to propose, and has to face Amira's parents, Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long).
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Quietly Marry: Report
It takes two to tie the knot -- and Ashley Olsen has reportedly done just that. Much like the Row co-founder's longtime romance with artist Louis Eisner, the couple quietly wed at a private Bel-Air home in late December, Page Six reported, citing sources. Few more details are available about the event save for that around only 50 people were apparently in attendance.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Noah Schnapp is opening up about his sexuality. In a TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star came out as gay. In the video, Schnapp mouths along to sound that says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."
