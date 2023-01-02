Read full article on original website
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford has converted one of its oldest assembly plants into a state-of-the-art EV production facility, and it's already cranking out F-150 Lightnings.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
Tesla Reveals How Many Buyers Have Bought FSD
Tesla's $15,000 Full-Self Driving software has always been somewhat controversial. Critics have been quick to point out that regular Autopilot offers virtually all the driver assistance features you'll need on a daily basis. And, if you ever wanted to summon your Tesla (which would be rare) or have it change lanes for you (a bit more useful) Enhanced Autopilot can do so for an extra $6,000.
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Harness The Sun's Energy And Go Electric: 5 Best Solar Cars On The Market
In an era of electric vehicles, all major car manufacturers strive to stand out from the crowd with unique models, that continuously offer greater range and power; while some new brands have also innovated EVs by integrating solar cells into the car body, in order to provide 100% solar energy to the battery pack in an ecological, sustainable way.
Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive
It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive
When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging
To alleviate the issue of slow charging batteries in electric vehicles (EVs), Adden Energy is proposing a solution with new and developing technology. The post New Battery Technology Will Reportedly Revolutionize EV Charging appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Each EV with V2G charger might earn $15,000 over 10 years
Each bidirectional EV charger installed could pay for itself in three years, and earn up to $15,000 over 10 years, according to projections from a firm that provides such equipment. Chargers installed for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operation, allowing EVs to discharge power back into the grid, have similar upfront costs to...
An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter
Many people wake up to start their car to warm up in the morning. However, an EV battery does not need to be 'warmed up' before driving. The post An Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Does Not Need to Be ‘Warmed Up’ Before Driving During Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A new battery management system could boost EV range by 20 percent
One of the more exciting developments to come to electric vehicles over the past few years has been the development of lithium-iron phosphate cells as an alternative to more traditional lithium-ion chemistries that use minerals like nickel, manganese, and cobalt. Now, a new battery management system, or BMS, could mean much more accurate range predictions for EVs with these batteries.
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot hires auto industry head as chair
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s appointed global auto industry leader Carl-Peter Forster as chair. Forster is currently a senior adviser and board member of several car companies. Past roles include board member of Volvo Cars, CEO of Tata Motors, and GM’s president of Europe. He also held a number of senior engineering roles at BMW.
