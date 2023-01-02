ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast

Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
coinchapter.com

Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
insideevs.com

Tesla Reveals How Many Buyers Have Bought FSD

Tesla's $15,000 Full-Self Driving software has always been somewhat controversial. Critics have been quick to point out that regular Autopilot offers virtually all the driver assistance features you'll need on a daily basis. And, if you ever wanted to summon your Tesla (which would be rare) or have it change lanes for you (a bit more useful) Enhanced Autopilot can do so for an extra $6,000.
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
torquenews.com

Harness The Sun's Energy And Go Electric: 5 Best Solar Cars On The Market

In an era of electric vehicles, all major car manufacturers strive to stand out from the crowd with unique models, that continuously offer greater range and power; while some new brands have also innovated EVs by integrating solar cells into the car body, in order to provide 100% solar energy to the battery pack in an ecological, sustainable way.
Autoblog

Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive

It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
SlashGear

Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive

When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.
Ars Technica

Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires

One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
wtaj.com

Each EV with V2G charger might earn $15,000 over 10 years

Each bidirectional EV charger installed could pay for itself in three years, and earn up to $15,000 over 10 years, according to projections from a firm that provides such equipment. Chargers installed for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operation, allowing EVs to discharge power back into the grid, have similar upfront costs to...
Ars Technica

A new battery management system could boost EV range by 20 percent

One of the more exciting developments to come to electric vehicles over the past few years has been the development of lithium-iron phosphate cells as an alternative to more traditional lithium-ion chemistries that use minerals like nickel, manganese, and cobalt. Now, a new battery management system, or BMS, could mean much more accurate range predictions for EVs with these batteries.
electrek.co

Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot hires auto industry head as chair

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s appointed global auto industry leader Carl-Peter Forster as chair. Forster is currently a senior adviser and board member of several car companies. Past roles include board member of Volvo Cars, CEO of Tata Motors, and GM’s president of Europe. He also held a number of senior engineering roles at BMW.

