Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.

HENDERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO