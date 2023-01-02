Read full article on original website
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
khqa.com
2 more suspects arrested after Quincy shooting, warrant issued for 3rd man
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two more people on Wednesday were arrested following a shooting that happened in Quincy on Tuesday, and an arrest warrant has been issued against a third person. On Tuesday shortly after the shooting, officers arrested the first person in connection to the shooting. Gage L....
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
wlds.com
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
wlds.com
Adrian Returns to Criminal Court Docket in Adams County
An Adams County Judge under complaint with the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board has been reinstated to some of his former duties on the bench. It’s been nearly a year since Judge Robert Adrian was removed from hearing criminal cases in the 8th Judicial Circuit by Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit J. Frank McCartney. According to Muddy River News, in administrative orders filed on December 20th, Adrian and Judge Tad Brenner will be assigned to felony criminal court cases.
Decision on Pre-Trial Fairness Act not expected till April, SA Karlin weighs in on what this means for Knox County
The Illinois Supreme Court is not expected to render a decision on the constitutionality of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act until April. The appeal to a Kankakee County Judge’s ruling was filed last week from attorneys for Governor JB Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Dan Harmon, and Speaker Chris Welch.
Knox County State’s Attorney sounds off cash-bail elimination bill
Jan. 1 brought about changes in Illinois law with the SAFE-T Act but one of the most controversial parts, the Pre-trial Fairness Act that eliminates cash bail was ruled unconstitutional by a Circuit Court Judge just before the New Year. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin talked to WGIL Wednesday...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff: man, woman arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 3rd, at about 12:07 PM, Henderson County Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, the two people involved fled inside the residence.
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
977wmoi.com
Domestic Disturbance call leads to several charges in Henderson County
Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.
KWQC
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say burglarized a gun shop. According to Eldridge police, around 4 a.m. Tuesday the Square Shooters gun store in Eldridge was broken into. Police said two men broke into the gun shop,...
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
KWQC
Scam Alert: Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory warning the public of a scam involving a digital wallet app and a social media platform’s marketplace. According to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 police received a scam...
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WGIL - Galesburg's news
