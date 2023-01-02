Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Ninja defends Fortnite as one of the best games ever: ‘This isn’t a kids’ game’
Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games in the world right now and has helped launch the careers of streaming and esports personalities like Ninja, Bugha, and countless more. Players are still able to earn millions of dollars off the game through content creation and esports competitions to this day. That being said, it’s still regarded by many as a kids’ game, much to the anger of streamer Ninja.
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
itechpost.com
Twitch Fixes Issue Causing Major Platform Outage
The livestreaming service Twitch is back up after a lengthy outage, with the Twitch Status page also currently working as well. This comes after the company resolved an issue that was preventing elements of Twitch, such as channels and streams, from loading properly. The Issue Prevented Users From Watching Twitch...
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
The Windows Club
Xbox Cant install purchased Games
Usually, one shouldn’t have any problem downloading their purchased games on Xbox. Like Windows Store, games and other downloadable content are installed automatically on Xbox if your gaming console is set to Instant-on mode. However, Xbox might not let you download purchased games in some instances. This post will share solutions to help you fix if Xbox can’t install purchased games.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Tells US FTC It Doesn’t Know When Call of Duty Was Released, Why Franchise Is Special: Report
Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard a year ago, sparking concerns that the firm might keep Call of Duty, the video game company’s iconic franchise, from appearing on Sony’s PlayStation. According to a report, an American technology news website, last year in January Microsoft announced it would spend $68.7 billion to acquire Activision Blizzard, highlighting how it would get Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush for that fee.
tryhardguides.com
Bethesda reaffirms to release Starfield exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023
A new support page for Starfield has reiterated that the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game will be released in the first half of 2023. Starfield’s release was originally scheduled for November 2022. However, back in May 2022, Bethesda shared its decision to delay Starfield and Redfall’s release to the first half of 2023. The delay is intended to allow developers sufficient time to polish the game.
All the new games confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in 2023
XBOX Game Pass is Xbox’s subscription service which allows people to enjoy new releases on day one. Giving it the edge over PlayStation’s PS Plus, subscribers to Game Pass can play games as soon as they release at no extra cost. A number of amazing games were released...
game-news24.com
Project Leonardo: Sony introduces the touch screen for the PS5
Accessibility is an area that attracts more attention to the gaming industry. Sony has introduced a controller with Project Leonardo which can be adjusted in a variety of ways. The Adaptive Controller is an in-house device for those with limited mobility. Since it was highly customizable, many people could easily...
game-news24.com
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
ComicBook
Escape From Tarkov Developer Banned from Twitch Again
Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate Games was banned from Twitch on January 1st, for the second time in just over three years. While the previous ban happened when a developer mimicked a suicide, no official reason has been provided for the current ban. Current speculation is that one of the game's developers jokingly held an airsoft gun to another's head, which is against the platform's rules. The ban comes as Battlestate Games is doing Twitch drops for Escape from Tarkov, so the timing really isn't great! Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing how long the ban will last.
game-news24.com
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
NME
Playable build for cancelled ‘Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded’ appears online
A playable build of Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded has appeared online, over a decade after the remake was put on hold and ultimately cancelled. Titled “test-version 0.001”, the build of Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded included a handful of original maps like Hollywood Holocaust as well as giving players the chance to play multiplayer tournaments with bots.
game-news24.com
Sony wants to make gaming easier with the project’s Leonardo controller
Sony has revealed an entirely new controller that’s all about accessibility. Project Leonardo is a very customizable gaming controller that works on the PlayStation 5 but can be converted into interactive gaming. Sonys are always giving players access to what they think is essential for the past few years....
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Teased by Analyst
A notable video game industry analyst has teased when Nintendo might opt to release Switch 2. While there's no guarantee whatsoever that Nintendo's next console will formally be an expanded version of the Switch, the hardware's ongoing popularity in recent years makes it seem like this is the direction that Nintendo will go in. Sadly, despite excitement from a number of fans about seeing what Switch 2 could have in store, it seems like Nintendo might not opt to reveal its new console in 2023.
