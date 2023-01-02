ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

nexttv.com

Sinclair Demonstrates In-Car Services Delivered Via NextGen TV

Hyundai Mobis, Cast.Era, SK Telecom bring enhanced geo-targeting, infotainment and emergency information to vehicles. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it completed a demonstration of how it can use NextGen TV signals to deliver a variety of in-vehicle services to equip automobiles. Sinclair worked with Hyundai Mobis and Cast.Era, a joint venture...
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program

The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Jalopnik

Chrysler's CES 2023 Concept Is an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Dashboard

Chrysler has announced the debut of its futuristic Synthesis interior concept demonstrator at CES 2023. Those attending this year’s Computer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be able to get a preview of Chrysler’s self-envisioned future starting on January 5th. The Synthesis two-seater might lack doors, a windshield and a roof, but its design is immediately evocative of a fictional starship. The demonstrator is intended to be a representation of the design language and advanced technologies that could feature in Chrysler production cars in the near-future.
csengineermag.com

Cortec Corporation USA Acquires 100% Ownership of Cortec Southeast Asia Technologies Pvt Ltd. in Singapore from Joint Venture Partner

Cortec® Corporation, the global leader in VpCI®/MCI® corrosion control technologies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cortec® Southeast Asia (CSEA) offices in Singapore. CSEA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation. This development promises to improve service and support to customers in Southeast Asia due to a direct connection with Cortec® headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
theevreport.com

Lightning eMotors Launches Online Fleet Planner, Virtual Fleet Configuration Tool

Fleet managers input key fleet characteristics to receive operating cost analysis, carbon reduction information, and vehicle recommendations based on over 3 million miles of real-world data. LOVELAND, Colo. – Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today the release of...
salestechstar.com

Knoema Announces Erik Mitchell of Seek Data as New CEO

Knoema, the premier data platform which makes the world’s data discoverable and actionable, along with its subsidiary Seek Data, the leading Retail and CPG cloud data & analytics consultancy are pleased to announce Erik Mitchell as CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Seek Data was acquired by Knoema in July...
The Associated Press

Sofinnova Partners Welcomes Mano Iyer as Venture Partner

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Manohar (Mano) Iyer, a serial entrepreneur with longstanding ties to Sofinnova, as Venture Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005045/en/ Mano Iyer (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net

FFAF Cargo launches subsidiary in India

Canadian freight forwarder FFAF Cargo is moving forward with expansion in Asia following the launch of a subsidiary in India in the last quarter of 2022. FFAF Logistics India has been launched as India continues to develop in diverse industries, said FFAF Cargo, a subsidiary of Flying Fresh Air Freight.
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023

• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
nexttv.com

Ampersand Automates Planning of Large-Scale Addressable Campaigns

Advanced-advertising company Ampersand said it has created a system that automates the planning of addressable TV ad campaigns, cutting the time to market from days to hours. In order to build national scale via pay TV, addressable campaigns need to place ads that run via multiple distributors with different technologies and protocols. Ampersand, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox Communications, has been working to standardize addressable technology across distributors but coordinating campaigns remained a painstaking process, Ari Turner senior VP, sales operations at Ampersand, told Broadcasting+Cable.
ledinside.com

Nichia and Infineon launch industry’s first HD micro-LED matrix solution

Companies to premier first fully integrated micro-LED light engine for HD adaptive driving beam applications. Three years ago Nichia and Infineon announced the joint development of a high-definition (HD) light engine with more than 16,000 micro-LEDs for headlight applications. Now, both companies are launching the industry’s first fully integrated micro-LED light engine for HD adaptive driving beam applications. The micro-LED matrix solution will be seen in a German premium vehicle in 2023.
US News and World Report

Qualcomm Launches Auto Chip to Handle Both Assisted Driving and Entertainment

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs,...
The Associated Press

Atmosic and Energous Announce Updated Evaluation Kit with Support for the Newly Announced AirFuel Wireless Power Intelligent Transfer Standard

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based power for wireless networks, today announced a new software update for their Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. The kit update now supports the recently announced AirFuel Alliance RF Wireless Power and Charging Standard to further enable the adoption and interoperability of radio frequency (RF) as a power source in addition to data communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005028/en/ Example Application: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates, but battery maintenance can lead to new problems. RF infrastructures used to provide screen updates can also provide the energy used to power the ESL. (Graphic: Business Wire)
architizer.com

Airbus NIS Engine Factory // The Living

This new building is a model for sustainable factories of the future. It is also part of a broader strategy to rapidly decarbonize the aviation industry. Beyond the boundaries of typical architecture, our project aims to advance both sustainable construction and sustainable manufacturing. The building involves several unique approaches to...
aiexpress.io

SwitchBot jumps on the Matter train with Hub 2

SwitchBot has added assist for the Matter good house customary with its new Hub 2. Introduced at this 12 months’s CES, the Hub 2 is a WiFi-based bridge that allows SwitchBot’s common Bluetooth units to work with different ecosystems. The brand new hub now includes a easy show...
Woonsocket Call

Quectel Announces Ultra-Compact LTE Cat.1 bis Module to Address Mid-Range IoT Applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the latest addition to its LTE module portfolio, the industrial grade EG800Q-EU LTE Cat.1 bis wireless communication module. An ultra-compact module in LGA form factor, the EG800Q-EU offers greater flexibility in IoT designs and enables a wider range of IoT use cases, particularly for size sensitive applications.
The Associated Press

Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/ Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Truth About Cars

Several New Nvidia Partnerships Announced at CES

Nvidia is a familiar name to gamers worldwide, but it’s increasingly becoming a common sight in the automotive industry. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the company announced partnerships with significant suppliers and automakers. Several automakers, including Tesla and BMW, already use Nvidia technology in safety and infotainment...

