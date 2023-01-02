Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
nexttv.com
Sinclair Demonstrates In-Car Services Delivered Via NextGen TV
Hyundai Mobis, Cast.Era, SK Telecom bring enhanced geo-targeting, infotainment and emergency information to vehicles. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it completed a demonstration of how it can use NextGen TV signals to deliver a variety of in-vehicle services to equip automobiles. Sinclair worked with Hyundai Mobis and Cast.Era, a joint venture...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
Jalopnik
Chrysler's CES 2023 Concept Is an Artificial Intelligence-Powered Dashboard
Chrysler has announced the debut of its futuristic Synthesis interior concept demonstrator at CES 2023. Those attending this year’s Computer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will be able to get a preview of Chrysler’s self-envisioned future starting on January 5th. The Synthesis two-seater might lack doors, a windshield and a roof, but its design is immediately evocative of a fictional starship. The demonstrator is intended to be a representation of the design language and advanced technologies that could feature in Chrysler production cars in the near-future.
csengineermag.com
Cortec Corporation USA Acquires 100% Ownership of Cortec Southeast Asia Technologies Pvt Ltd. in Singapore from Joint Venture Partner
Cortec® Corporation, the global leader in VpCI®/MCI® corrosion control technologies, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cortec® Southeast Asia (CSEA) offices in Singapore. CSEA is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation. This development promises to improve service and support to customers in Southeast Asia due to a direct connection with Cortec® headquarters in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
theevreport.com
Lightning eMotors Launches Online Fleet Planner, Virtual Fleet Configuration Tool
Fleet managers input key fleet characteristics to receive operating cost analysis, carbon reduction information, and vehicle recommendations based on over 3 million miles of real-world data. LOVELAND, Colo. – Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles, and electric vehicle technology for fleets, announced today the release of...
salestechstar.com
Knoema Announces Erik Mitchell of Seek Data as New CEO
Knoema, the premier data platform which makes the world’s data discoverable and actionable, along with its subsidiary Seek Data, the leading Retail and CPG cloud data & analytics consultancy are pleased to announce Erik Mitchell as CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Seek Data was acquired by Knoema in July...
Sofinnova Partners Welcomes Mano Iyer as Venture Partner
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Sofinnova Partners (“Sofinnova”), a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of Manohar (Mano) Iyer, a serial entrepreneur with longstanding ties to Sofinnova, as Venture Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005045/en/ Mano Iyer (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net
FFAF Cargo launches subsidiary in India
Canadian freight forwarder FFAF Cargo is moving forward with expansion in Asia following the launch of a subsidiary in India in the last quarter of 2022. FFAF Logistics India has been launched as India continues to develop in diverse industries, said FFAF Cargo, a subsidiary of Flying Fresh Air Freight.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
nexttv.com
Ampersand Automates Planning of Large-Scale Addressable Campaigns
Advanced-advertising company Ampersand said it has created a system that automates the planning of addressable TV ad campaigns, cutting the time to market from days to hours. In order to build national scale via pay TV, addressable campaigns need to place ads that run via multiple distributors with different technologies and protocols. Ampersand, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox Communications, has been working to standardize addressable technology across distributors but coordinating campaigns remained a painstaking process, Ari Turner senior VP, sales operations at Ampersand, told Broadcasting+Cable.
ledinside.com
Nichia and Infineon launch industry’s first HD micro-LED matrix solution
Companies to premier first fully integrated micro-LED light engine for HD adaptive driving beam applications. Three years ago Nichia and Infineon announced the joint development of a high-definition (HD) light engine with more than 16,000 micro-LEDs for headlight applications. Now, both companies are launching the industry’s first fully integrated micro-LED light engine for HD adaptive driving beam applications. The micro-LED matrix solution will be seen in a German premium vehicle in 2023.
US News and World Report
Qualcomm Launches Auto Chip to Handle Both Assisted Driving and Entertainment
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs,...
Atmosic and Energous Announce Updated Evaluation Kit with Support for the Newly Announced AirFuel Wireless Power Intelligent Transfer Standard
SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based power for wireless networks, today announced a new software update for their Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. The kit update now supports the recently announced AirFuel Alliance RF Wireless Power and Charging Standard to further enable the adoption and interoperability of radio frequency (RF) as a power source in addition to data communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005028/en/ Example Application: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates, but battery maintenance can lead to new problems. RF infrastructures used to provide screen updates can also provide the energy used to power the ESL. (Graphic: Business Wire)
architizer.com
Airbus NIS Engine Factory // The Living
This new building is a model for sustainable factories of the future. It is also part of a broader strategy to rapidly decarbonize the aviation industry. Beyond the boundaries of typical architecture, our project aims to advance both sustainable construction and sustainable manufacturing. The building involves several unique approaches to...
aiexpress.io
SwitchBot jumps on the Matter train with Hub 2
SwitchBot has added assist for the Matter good house customary with its new Hub 2. Introduced at this 12 months’s CES, the Hub 2 is a WiFi-based bridge that allows SwitchBot’s common Bluetooth units to work with different ecosystems. The brand new hub now includes a easy show...
Woonsocket Call
Quectel Announces Ultra-Compact LTE Cat.1 bis Module to Address Mid-Range IoT Applications
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the latest addition to its LTE module portfolio, the industrial grade EG800Q-EU LTE Cat.1 bis wireless communication module. An ultra-compact module in LGA form factor, the EG800Q-EU offers greater flexibility in IoT designs and enables a wider range of IoT use cases, particularly for size sensitive applications.
Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/ Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Truth About Cars
Several New Nvidia Partnerships Announced at CES
Nvidia is a familiar name to gamers worldwide, but it’s increasingly becoming a common sight in the automotive industry. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the company announced partnerships with significant suppliers and automakers. Several automakers, including Tesla and BMW, already use Nvidia technology in safety and infotainment...
Comments / 0