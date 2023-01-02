SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based power for wireless networks, today announced a new software update for their Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit featuring Atmosic’s energy harvesting Bluetooth Low Energy System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter. The kit update now supports the recently announced AirFuel Alliance RF Wireless Power and Charging Standard to further enable the adoption and interoperability of radio frequency (RF) as a power source in addition to data communications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005028/en/ Example Application: Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates, but battery maintenance can lead to new problems. RF infrastructures used to provide screen updates can also provide the energy used to power the ESL. (Graphic: Business Wire)

21 HOURS AGO