Passengers offered vouchers as compensation after a cruise turned into a 'trip from hell' when 'marine growth' was found on the vessel
Passengers were forced to stay on board the ship and miss several stops due to "marine growth" on the ship's hull.
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
ASX edges up; Hancock sweetens Warrego takeover offer
Australian shares opened higher on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed agreement over slowing the pace of hiking interest rates. The benchmark index S&P/ASX200 was up, gaining 25.90 points or 0.37% to 7,085.10 and crossing above its 200-day moving average as of 05 Jan, 10:08 am Sydney time.
Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
Peru hits Spanish energy giant Repsol with new oil spill fines
Peru's environment authorities on Wednesday announced fines worth close to $6 million against Spanish energy giant Repsol over an oil spill that polluted beaches and cost thousands their livelihoods. Almost 12,000 barrels of crude spilled into the sea off Peru in January 2022 as a tanker unloaded oil at a...
Why is Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) in the news today?
Piedmont Lithium shares were spotted charging higher on the ASX today (4 January 2023). The company has updated on amendments to its previous offtake deal with Tesla. Under the new deal, Piedmont will be delivering around 125,000 metric tonnes of Spodumene Concentrate to Tesla, starting in H2 2023 through the end of 2025.
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
3 ASX penny stocks are catching investors’ attention on Friday
PharmAust (ASX: PAA) completed its first trial of six patients for its lead drug candidate, monepantel. Gold Mountain (ASX: GMN) reported the results for 28 rock chip samples collected from the Juremal, Cerro Corá and Porta D’Agua projects. EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) had completed the first $5 million drawdown from Regal Resources Royalties Fund.
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45, while the broader NSE index lost 187.5 points, or 1.03%, to 18,045.05, as investors worried over rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. RUPEE: The Indian rupee ended at 82.8025 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.88, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.57 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 7.3212%, as traders awaited fresh triggers, while easing U.S. yields and oil prices helped sentiment. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 5 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was down 10 bps at 6.00%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 5.94%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9787%. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
Rain thwarts efforts to resume Sydney Test
The third Sydney Test remained captive to the weather Saturday, with no play possible on the fourth morning and Usman Khawaja still awaiting the chance to claim his first Test double century. The umpires decided to take an early lunch to give ground staff the chance to prepare the Sydney...
U.S. poised to regain crown as world's top LNG exporter
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is on track to become the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year - ahead of current market leader Australia - once a fire-idled Texas plant is restarted, according to Reuters data. A June fire sidelined Freeport LNG, the second...
